Solving the “dawn problem” is the key to achieving mass adoption of cryptocurrencies

It has happened to all of us. You see something, hear something, or feel something, and you want to share that feeling or observation with another person. Do you pick up the phone? Do you send a text message? Do you record a voice memo?

Humans thrive on our shared experiences: a captivating concert, the winning goal in a sports game, waking up to see the sunrise. There is something that fills us when we live an experience and we can share it with someone in real time. And thanks to technology, we can do it, even if someone else, call it our counterpart, is on the other side of the world.

So why shouldn’t we expect the same level of seamless communication and collaboration in an industry built around the same idea: total interconnectivity and global reach? Cryptocurrencies were created to democratize access to finance, community, and technology. And yet, in the current regulatory climate, as government agencies tighten their control over how customers transact across the world’s Coinbases and Binances, we are experiencing increasing delays amid the rapid expansion of the sanctions that are causing a major break in the connectivity of the crypto space.

As a result, crypto exchanges are experiencing a detrimental lock-in as they attempt to comply (and process mutually compliant transactions) amid global regulation. What is holding our industry back at a time when we need clear compliance solutions? Meet the dawn problem.

The current state of VASPs – and the travel rule

If you have followed the regulatory landscape of cryptocurrencies in the last three years, you have probably come across the term “VASP”, which stands for Virtual Asset Service Provider, a term born out of the FATF (Financial Action Task Force).

Beyond the elaboration of acronyms, the FATF acts as a global watchdog to prevent money laundering in financial transactions. The FATF is responsible for the Travel Rule, a financial regulation that requires banks, cryptocurrency exchanges and other players in the sector to share, from 2020, the data of participants (customers) in financial exchanges that exceed 1,000 USD/EUR. Some countries have even lowered the threshold to zero. What is a VASP? Generally speaking, a VASP is a cryptocurrency exchange, liquidity provider, or custodian that can be centralized or decentralized.

Dawn is for everyone, right?

So here’s the problem and why it’s so detrimental to progress. Compliance must be fluid and simultaneous. From a cryptocurrency compliance standpoint, let’s break down what this means, and how when a VASP sends a request for information about transacting customers to another VASP, problems can arise. VASP “A” (a cryptocurrency exchange) operates in a jurisdiction where compliance with the Travel Rule is required. Using the “sunrise problem” analogy, VASP “A” can see the sunrise at her location and wants to be able to discuss it (exchange customer details) with a counterpart who lives in a different place, where the sun hasn’t risen yet (VASP “B”). VASP “B” is in a location where the travel rule is not yet a regulatory requirement. VASP “B” is not only in a different “time zone”, but has completely different standards. How to solve the dilemma when there is a VASP that complies and another that does not?

VASP A (a cryptocurrency exchange where money is deposited or sent) sends a “request for information” to VASP B. To return to the sunrise analogy, VASP A wants to talk to VASP B about their experience seeing dawn. VASP A sends a request for this information to VASP B, which does not respond because the sun has not yet risen where they are. It could be tomorrow, it could be a year, but for now, there is a mismatch that is leading to a potential default for VASP A, which will still have to account to its specific regulators. The sunrise theme hits.

The reality of regulation

In recent years, cryptocurrency and DeFi platforms have worked hard to create solutions that comply with government regulations, such as the travel rule. Ideally, these solutions allow VASPs to operate without disrupting the way their customers normally transact.

The truth is that regulation is no longer an “if” in the realm of cryptocurrencies. It’s here, and it’s growing. And while the knee-jerk reaction of some in our industry is to make a villain out of regulation, compliance protects customers and exchanges and is put in place to protect them from malicious intent and bad actors who push back. the industry on its way to global mass adoption. This need is real: According to TechCrunch, cryptocurrency losses have skyrocketed 695% a year following massive hacks, such as the $625 million Axie Infinity/Ronin Network hack last month. The trick is how to stay compliant, protect ourselves, and not give up the level of pseudo-anonymity and identity that many of us have experienced with crypto in the first place.

How to solve the sunrise problem

The answer is compliant solutions that solve the travel rule Y dawn problem. If we want to be a compliant industry, we must ensure that regulation is possible (and frictionless) for all parties involved. For this to be possible, value-added service providers must be able to process transactions – and transmit the necessary customer data – to each other, regardless of whether a value-added service provider complies with the travel standard and the another does not yet adhere to the regulations of its jurisdiction due to the staggered application.

How do we get it? Solutions like Veriope, a Travel Rule solution and decentralized discovery P2P streaming network just launched by Shyft Network, allow a “historical look” into any cryptocurrency transaction involving a VASP stream. This feature allows VASPs to obtain information about any transaction, regardless of when it occurred, even before the receiving VASP has registered with Veriscope or another Travel Rule solution. When a new VASP joins, it receives these requests for historical data and can respond with the necessary information, avoiding the industry lock-in (also known as the Sunrise Issue) between compliant and non-compliant VASPs.

Cryptocurrencies deserve better

If ever there was a need to democratize access to compliance while protecting customer identity on-chain, the time is now. At the end of March, we woke up to the news that the European Parliament had voted on applying new sanctions that would require KYC (know-your-customer) compliance on non-hosted private crypto wallets. The regulation will soon affect every jurisdiction in the world and every person in every jurisdiction. If exchanges and customers want to transact (and process transactions) legally, we will need to be able to share key information for current, past and ongoing transactions.

Shared experiences and the ability to communicate are ultimately what makes us human. If cryptocurrencies are here to help improve finance and humanity, we deserve the best solutions for the most difficult problems. Let’s be prepared.

