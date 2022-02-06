solving the problems of the co-op mode is the number one priority of Techland – Nerd4.life

The authors of Dying Light 2 Stay Human have announced that they are aware of the problems with co-op mode and to want to give top priority to their resolution. Additionally, they also confirm that they are aware of some issues with redeeming codes and in-game content. Everything was shared on Twitter, via the official Dying Light 2 profile.

Precisely, Techland wrote: “Dear players, thank you for your feedback. There are two things at the top of our list: co-op disconnections and problems with code activation and other in-game content, including Twitch Drops from TechlandGG. Our team is working on it. We will update you on the progress. ”

Dying Light 2 character drops from a zip line

But trying sub-reddit of Dying Light 2, it is possible to see that players are also reporting other problems, which Techland will probably work on in the next updates. There is talk of audio problems on PC and some bugs that cause problems with the continuation in the story, for example. There is also talk of “You are leaving the mission area” error messages that appear when they shouldn’t and cause the character to repeat death. There are reports of motion blur issues on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, too.

There is a lot of talk these days about Dying Light 2, understandably, and “old-gen” players will want to know, before they buy it, if the game also works properly on their consoles. Thankfully, we can see Digital Foundry’s video comparison, here’s how it runs on PS4 / Pro and Xbox One / X.