Somalia, drought leaves no way out: humanitarian catastrophe risks

The increasingly dramatic impact of the climate change, which we read about these days in the United States, can become deadly when it hits the country with the highest rate of malnutrition in the world.

This is the case of the Somalia, which is facing the worst drought in 40 years, with 90% of the population literally deprived of clean water sources.

The gravity of the situation has led the government itself to recently declare a state of emergency, in an attempt to deal with a general crisis already made very difficult by the ongoing conflict and by the swarms of locusts that have been scourging this part of Africa for years, destroying crops.

A lethal mix that has already brought 3.5 million people to the brink of famine and could force about 7.7 million men, women and children (almost half of the population) to depend totally on humanitarian aid in order to survive.

Water that costs like “gold”, while cattle die

“I am afraid for my children and my parents, we have neither food nor water. At this rate, even the few remaining livestock on which our early survival depends gonna die”Khadra Yusuf Saleban, a 48-year-old woman who lost everything, told Oxfam workers at work in the country.

Khadra is one of 133,000 people who have been forced to leave their homes in Somalia in recent months in search of food, clean water and pasture for their animals. Climate refugees, which continue to suffer the impact of increasingly extreme and unpredictable events without having any responsibility. According to estimates, they could be 700 million by 2030.

Maryan Abdulaahi, a farmer who lives on the outskirts of the village of Dudumaale, says: “It hasn’t rained for two years, at this moment even the water tanks that we hardly reach on foot every day. they are empty and a barrel of water came to cost $ 4. A cost that we cannot afford “.

With the drying up of water sources, in fact, the price of drinking water in Somalia is splashed to the stars. In many regions of the country, the cost of a 200-liter bin today has increased from 45% to 172% (compared to the average price of the last 5 years).

Oxfam’s appeal and response

In this context, Oxfam has already rescued over 185 thousand people in the communities and villages most affected by the Drought bringing clean water, sanitation, food and working to get essential water infrastructure back up and running. But the needs are growing exponentially week after week: hence the urgent appeal to major international donors to immediately increase aid, which today is half the amount necessary to face a crisis that risks turning into a real one catastrophe humanitarian. Suffice it to say that as a result of the drought that hit Somalia in 2011, between 50 and 100,000 people lost their lives.

At the same time Oxfam asks citizens to do pressure on the governments of the countries that pollute the most, so that they immediately act on the causes of all this, by cutting polluting emissions and financing the adaptation to climate change of the most vulnerable countries. An appeal that can be raised by signing the petition on the Oxfam website.