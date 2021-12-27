Somalia, President Farmajo suspends Prime Minister Roble – Mondo

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, aka Farmajo, has announced that he will suspend Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, a decision linked to a dispute over elections repeatedly postponed in the troubled Horn of Africa country. “The president has decided to suspend Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and end his powers following corruption allegations,” the president’s office said in a statement, accusing the prime minister of interfering in an investigation into a sale of land.

Relations between the president and Roble have long been difficult and the latest developments raise new fears for the stability of a country that has been trying in vain to hold elections for months. Yesterday the prime minister accused the president of sabotaging the electoral process, after Farmajo had withdrawn his mandate to organize elections and had asked for the creation of a new committee to “correct” the prime minister’s shortcomings. Roble, who has not yet commented on today’s suspension announcement, believes Farmajo does not want to hold “credible elections in this country”. In turn, the president accused the premier of trying to influence an investigation into a scandal related to land owned by the army after the latter fired the defense minister and replaced him yesterday.