Somalia’s president suspended Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble’s powers

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, known as Farmajo, on Monday, he suspended the powers of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, accusing him of corruption (in Somalia the prime minister is the head of the government and has executive power). For days Farmajo and Roble have accused each other of being responsible for the political instability in which Somalia has been for months: at the center of the clash between the two are the elections to the country’s Parliament, which has the power to elect the president, delayed several times since Farmajo arbitrarily extended his mandate, which should have ended last February.

The tensions culminated in some very violent clashes that took place last April in Mogadishu, between soldiers supporting the president and soldiers who had sided with the opposition. Tensions eased when Farmajo retraced his steps and agreed with Prime Minister Roble to organize elections.

Those for the upper house (the Senate) ended, while those for the lower house began on November 1: they were supposed to end on December 24, but the next day the election of less than a tenth of all the members had been confirmed. members of the chamber. President Farmajo accused Roble of sabotaging the elections on Sunday, and Roble did the same with him. Farmajo then suspended Roble’s powers, accusing him of corruption and illegally appropriating some public funds: Roble’s powers, he said, will remain suspended until the investigation is complete.

