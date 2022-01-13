Sombrero Shiba Inu makes his way to the Bitso exchange

The Mexican cryptocurrency exchange Bitso announced that Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), the self-styled “killer of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ”, is now available for trading on its platform.

What happened

Through a tweet, Bitso welcomed Shiba Inu to its platform, noting that the cryptocurrency is competing for a spot among the world’s top ten digital currencies by market capitalization.

¡Bienvenida Shiba Inu ($ SHIB) A @Bitso ! @Shibtoken es el token con nombre de raza de perro japonesa que fue lanzada en August de 2020 y compite por un lugar between el top 10 de las cryptos con mayor market cap Conoce más en nuestro blog https://t.co/yj2CW54JSm pic.twitter.com/wKMpjwh6w7 – Bitso (@Bitso) January 11, 2022

Also counting Shiba Inu, Bitso now supports trading for 16 cryptocurrencies, but Dogecoin is not listed on the exchange’s platform.

Bitso achieved ‘unicorn’ status in May last year after raising $ 250 million in a Series C funding round led by investors such as venture capital firm. Tiger Global and the hedge fund Coatue Management. Bitso thus achieved a valuation of $ 2.2 billion.

Because it is important

Shiba Inu is currently listed on several major cryptocurrency exchanges around the world, including Binance And Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN).

In December it emerged that the trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) would be considering listing Shiba Inu as early as this month.

Major retailers such as Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) now accept Shiba Inu as a means of payment.

Last week the chain of cinemas AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) said it was “on track” towards adopting Dogecoin and Shiba Inu payments for online concessions and ticket purchases in the first quarter of this year.

Dogecoin is currently in 12th place and Shiba Inu is 14th among the largest cryptocurrencies in the world by market capitalization, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Price movement

At the time of publication, the Shiba Inu was up 6.2% daily to $ 0.00002857 and Dogecoin was earning 5.9% at $ 0.1532.

