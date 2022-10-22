Some 10,000 Russian reservists returned home due to errors in the mobilization decreed by Putin

Russian reservists say goodbye to relatives and acquaintances before their departure to a base in the course of the partial mobilization of troops, intended to support the country’s military campaign in Ukraine, in Omsk, Russia. October 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko/File

Some 10,000 Russian mobilized they have returned to their homes errors in military citations of enlistment issued after the decree of the president Vladimir Putin to send some 300,000 soldiers to fight Ukraine, reported today a deputy of the State Duma or Lower House of Russia.

“To date, some 10,000 people have returned throughout the country for various reasons,” said the president of the Defense Commission of the Lower House, Andrei Kartapolovat a meeting in St. Petersburg with volunteers from the party of the kremlin, United Russiaaccording to the official agency TASS.

This very week the president of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodinstated that the mobilization decisions for more than 9,500 parents of large families were canceled for having been cited against the exclusion guidelines for people with three or more children under 16 years of age.

These mobilized were withdrawn from their units and returned to their homes, he stressed.

It may interest you: Israel warned that the military alliance between Russia and Iran for the use of drones endangers the entire world

A Russian reservist says goodbye to relatives and acquaintances before his departure to a base in the course of the partial mobilization of troops, intended to support the country’s military campaign in Ukraine, in Omsk, Russia October 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko/Archive

The partial mobilization process announced by Putin on September 21 has been plagued by irregularities Y complaints of men summoned to military stations who were actually excluded from being enlisted to fight in Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of Russian men have fled to other countries, such as Kazakhstan, Georgia or Mongolia to avoid being called up.

The Russian president had indicated that only those with combat experience or a required military specialty at the front would be recruited.

However, notifications have been received by men from large families, people with disabilities, recently operated, with cardiovascular diseases, university students, highly qualified workers in economic sectors excluded from the mobilization, among other complaints that have come to light in the last month. .

Newly mobilized reservists take part in training at a firing range in Russia’s Rostov Oblast. October 4, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File

Putin only recently ordered to correct these errors in the process, which also include complaints that the mobilized soldiers do not receive the promised salaries. 195,000 rubles ($3,200)the lack of adequate military equipment such as vests, cartridges and rifles, the absence of training before being sent to the front and inadequate accommodation conditions in the military camps.

The president assured a week ago that up to now some 220,000 people and that the process would be over in about two weeks.

In the capital, the mobilization was already terminated due to the discontent of the Muscovites, according to the independent newspaper jellyfish.

In Moscow the objective would have been to recruit some 16,000 people and in the second city of the country, St. Petersburgabout 3,200being the places where widespread discontent can cause major problems.

According to different local and media sources, the majority of those mobilized would come from regions far from the center of power, especially where most of the ethnic minorities live.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

146 bodies were exhumed from a mass grave found in Lyman, a city recovered by Ukraine

Ukraine restricted the consumption of electricity and water due to the damage caused by Russia in strategic facilities

The US assured that Putin’s martial law shows that the Ukrainians did not want to join Russia