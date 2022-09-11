Some 21 properties of Otto Pérez Molina and Roxana Baldetti have not yet been extinguished

The first precautionary measures were decreed on May 25, 2015, as a result of a criminal case called La Línea, which revealed the alleged payment of bribes for favoring an alleged network dedicated to tax fraud.

The investigations that allow to establish the origin of the property and the origin of the funds with which they were acquired, built, remodeled, among other aspects, continue in development, which has not allowed 21 real estate properties to be stripped from former President Otto Fernando Pérez Molina and former Vice President Ingrid Roxana Baldetti Elías.

Currently, the trial for the criminal case that accuses 30 people is in the final stage, in which from the dock of the defendants Pérez Molina and Baldetti have claimed to be innocent.

As stated in file number 01175-2015-00029, 13 farms linked to Ingrid Roxana Baldetti Elías and 8 farms related to Otto Pérez Molina are still pending extinction, among these are some extensive properties that adjoin and they are located in Tecpán and Zaragoza, in Chimaltenago.

The complexity of the investigations is that most of the properties are registered in the names of about 23 legal representatives of companiesas well as Mariano Paz Montes, spouse of Baldetti and Humberto Mata, according to the file to which Prensa Libre had access, some lands were acquired for a value between Q2 thousand and Q3 thousand, and have been investigated since June 2016.

The investigations undertaken by the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the Public Ministry (MP) led investigators to determine that Pérez Molina and Baldetti did not always credit their acquired properties to their names.

Most goods related to Baldetti Elías are on behalf of the company Advanced Computer Systems Aguilar Alvarado, Sociedad Anónima (Liseag). The Guatecompras portal was consulted by researchers in March 2016, stating that the entity’s legal representative is Ervin Estuardo Aguilar González.

However, when the prosecution detected the company, in August 2015, Víctor Hugo Hernández, alleged figurehead of Baldetti, appeared as its legal representative.

Pérez Molina also resorted to corporations to register his properties in the name of the company Vista Electronic Services, SA

Of the goods

On June 12, 2015, a rest residence linked to Roxana Baldetti Elías was also seized, which is located in the Marina del Sur condominium, in the Port of San José, Escuintla; subsequently, four more properties joined the investigation, two located in zone 5 of the city and the same number in Mixco, Guatemala.

While some residences are linked to former president Otto Pérez Molina, 6 farms make up an extensive property called Finca La Montana, located in Zaragoza, Chimaltenango, it has a value of Q 16 million about. It is also under investigation two more properties, one of them located in San Cristóbal, zone 8 and another in zone 10 of Mixco.

Also seized were 17 bank accounts in quetzales, five in dollars and three time deposits, as well as the confiscation of seven cashier’s checks.

One of the most recent sentences issued by the Asset Forfeiture Court was on February 9, 2022, by declaring the expropriation of 11 real estate assets linked to Roxana Baldetti admissible, which passed in favor of the State. The extinction consisted of 3 offices and 8 parking spaces, in a building in zone 15 and 20 personal property valued at at least 895 thousand dollars.

While on February 4, 2021, a warehouse located in zone 5 of the city was dispossessed, with an approximate value of Q2.8 million and nine personal property (high-end equipment for mechanics and straightening and painting workshops) valued at Q1.1 million.

of criminal proceedings

On April 16, 2015, the case called La Línea was revealed, an alleged criminal structure dedicated to defrauding the treasury, on January 17, 2022, the trial for this case began and is in the final stage.

On April 15, 2016one day after Juan Carlos Monzón was accepted as an effective collaborator, Pérez Molina and Baldetti Elías were implicated in the anomalous usufruct process in the Quetzal Port Company to favor the Spanish-owned company Transportes de Contenedores Quetzal.

On June 2, 2016, the Co-optation of the State case arosein which the former Presidential binomial is accused of leading a structure that captured several State institutions in order to enrich himself illegally.

On October 9, 2018, Court C for Higher Risk issued a sentence of 15 years and 6 months against former Vice President Roxana Baldetti, ruling that she is currently not firm due to various challenges.

Also, Baldetti is required by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, USA, accused of having received more than US$250,000 from the Mexican cartel Los Zetas, when she was a candidate of the extinct Patriotic Party.

How does the research come about?

According to the judicial file, the investigations arose after the current president Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla will file a complaint so that part of the assets of the former Presidential binomial will be investigated, which was promoted on May 15, 2015, in his capacity “as a citizen and concerned about recent events” is read in the action.

In one part of the complaint, it details the properties to be investigated, which are 8 farms linked to Baldetti Elías, in Tecpán and 6 farms related to Pérez Molina in Zaragoza, residences with jurisdiction in Chimaltenango; which have not been extinguished for 87 months. Said demand is part of the means of evidence in the court file.

