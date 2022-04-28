Some 4,000 professionals will participate in Vigo in an emergency medicine congress

VIGO, 28 Apr. (EUROPE PRESS) –

Some 4,000 people will participate in the XXXII National Congress of the Spanish Society of Emergency Medicine (Semes), to be held in Vigo on the days June 8, 9 and 10 and that will have more than 140 activities, 73 workshops and 50 tables.

This was announced this Thursday by the committee cscientist and organizer of the event at a press conference attended by the mayor of the city Olívica and president of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP), Abel Caballero.

As they pointed out, the Semes 2022 Congress is positioned as one of the most important in Europe in Urgencies and Emergencies, so in June Vigo will be the “European capital” of this medical discipline.

Nearly 4,000 professionals, among doctors, nurses and emergency health technicians, will participate in the meeting under the slogan ‘Sea of ​​Talent. Faro de Especialidad’, putting on the table the main challenges they face.

The operation of emergency and emergency services in disaster management or ethical recommendations in cardiopulmonary resuscitation are some of the topics that will be discussed in the Congress.

“In Spain we have the lucky to have great professionals, self-made, by will and with an enormous vocation. And this Congress is an example of the enormous self-training that surrounds our profession as we do not have the specialty,” said the president of Semes, Tato Vázquez.

Decisive moment”

For his part, the president of the organizing committee of the XXXII Semes National Congress, José Manuel Fandiño, has claimed that the Society is at a “decisive” moment.

“Achieving the Specialty has never been so close, but we also know that the decisive moments are the hardest, resistance is multiplying and it is time to present our credentials as a group”, he added.

In addition, Caballero has shown his pride at the election of Vigo to hold this Congress, which will mobilize between 3,000 and 4,000 people, making it the “most important” that the city has received in its history.

“On behalf of the city and on my own, I want to give you my recognition, for being in Vigo and for your exceptional work. Because you work in the most adverse circumstances that one can have,” stressed the councilor from Vigo.