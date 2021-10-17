Some actors don’t like the characters they play – that’s who

Over the years, many movie stars have confessed in several interviews or podcasts that they haven’t always found themselves in tune with the characters they have to play in motion pictures. Although stars tend more often than not, to appear like he decided And exhibitions of the role who have played, it often happens that they do not love their character and that consequently they enter real tunnels made of existential doubts about their performance.

READ ALSO> Banksy’s “Love is in the bin” auctioned off: the figure is a record

An actress who was outspoken in expressing her reluctance towards a character she had to play was Michelle Pfeiffer. The American actress achieved international fame with the role of Elvira Hancock in the cult film Scarface next to Al Pacino. What we didn’t actually know is that the beautiful actress hated the film strongly Grease 2 and especially the character of Stephanie that she had to play: a girl of shocking beauty and boundless personality, but nevertheless sentimentally uncertain.

READ ALSO> Jennifer Lawrence pregnant on the secret set: the mystery deepens

Loading... Advertisements

Another actor who publicly mocked his character was the mythical George Clooney in the well-known film Batman and Robin: “In hindsight it’s easy to look back on this and say ‘Woah, that was really shit and I was really bad. ‘It was a difficult movie to be good at. I don’t know what I could have done differently. But if I’m going to be Batman in the Batman & Robin movie, I can’t say it didn’t work out and so don’t take the blame for it, ”the actor confessed.

READ ALSO> Jennifer Aniston turned down the lead role in Serendipity: the director’s revelation

Star gossip news: we love characters actors don’t like

So the actor after mocking the character, however, admitted to being: “The person least qualified to comment on anyone playing the role of Batman since I destroyed the part so terribly.” Another actress who was not particularly a fan of her role is Sally Field in the movie The Incredible Spider-Man. Field openly admitted in an interview: “Not my kind of movie! “. The actress probably didn’t care too much about pleasing the corporate gentlemen of Hollywood because of her self-esteem.