Some ‘air fryer’ references in the US were withdrawn from the market due to fire risk

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued an alert to recall about 772,000 units of different references of air fryers or air fryerpointing out “risks of fire and burns”.

The appliances referenced by the CPSC correspond to the Insignia brand, belonging to the Best Buy chain. According to the Commission, the decision to issue the alert was taken because, to date, the company has received 104 consumer reports about “air fryers catching fire, burning or melting”.

According to what was reported by the CPSC, the reported incidents include seven cases of minor damage to homes and two injuries to people, including a burn to the leg of a minor.

Where were the affected units purchased?

According to the US authorities, the air fryer equipment was acquired through virtual purchases on the websites of Best Buy, eBay and Google, between November 2018 and February 2020. In that sense, they specified that the air fryer they make part of the alert sent by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission are from the Insignia brand and are part of the following references:

NS-AF32DBK9

NS-AF32MBK9

NS-AF50MBK9

NS-AF53DSS0

NS-AF53MSS0

NS-AF55DBK9

NS-AFO6DBK1

NS-AFO6DSS1

“Insignia branding is located on the top or front of each unit. A rating label on the bottom of each unit identifies the Insignia brand and model number. Air fryers and air fryer ovens have cooking chamber capacities ranging from approximately 3.4 to 10 quarts and plastic or plastic and stainless steel bodies in black and stainless steel finishes.

Discontinue use “immediately”

Following the alert issued by the CPSC, the US authorities warned that people who have air fryers or air fryer ovens belonging to the references described above should stop using them “immediately”.

To schedule the return of the appliance, owners must register on the website www.insigniaairfryerrecall.expertinquiry.com.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers, which is why Best Buy has voluntarily recalled certain models of Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens in cooperation with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada. The reason for this recall is that these specific models of air fryers and air fryer ovens can overheat, posing potential fire and burn hazards.

”The consumer will receive a refund in the form of a credit to use at Best Buy or Bestbuy.com stores. Consumers will receive a credit of $50 or the amount of the purchase receipt, whichever is greater. Consumers do not need a purchase receipt to obtain the $50 credit,” the CPSC added.

The Insignia-designed portal will guide the owner through a verification process to confirm if your air fryer or air fryer oven is one of the recalled models.

“After registering, you will be sent a shipping box, prepaid return shipping label, and return instructions. After you return the air fryer or air fryer oven using the prepaid packaging provided and the unit has been verified as one of the recalled models, you will be issued an eGift Card. The amount of the eGift Card will be the greater of the price paid on your purchase receipt or the average retail price in the country of purchase ($50 US for units purchased in the US and $75 CAD for units purchased in the US). Canada)”, details Insignia.