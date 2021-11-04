News

some analysts expect a return to $ 55,000

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to deny the bulls the breakout previously predicted by many: lateral movements drag the price of the cryptocurrency closer and closer to $ 60,000.

BTC / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
A great time to buy Bitcoin?

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the BTC / USD pair is back below $ 62,000.

Bitcoin faced a tough 24 hours after hitting local highs above $ 64,000, only to bounce back to $ 60,000 in a short but significant dip:

“The number of Bitcoins held by entities with 1-10 BTC has reached a new all-time high: 1,647,743 BTC.”

“The plebeians continue to accumulate.”

Some see this contraction as a great buying opportunity before further hikes, while others expect further declines to come. On Twitter, Crypto analyst Ed claimed that Bitcoin could return to $ 55,000:

“Everything is going exactly as I predicted. BTC completed its bounce towards $ 64,000, while the ETH cycle reached $ 4,600. Now there will be a pullback, you have to see how deep we go. I forecast Bitcoin at around $ 55,000. , ETH between $ 3,700 and $ 3,800. “

Anyway, according to analyst Filbfilb even a return to the $ 50,000 area would not dent Bitcoin’s long-term uptrend.

Solana outperforms ADA and USDT, now in fourth position

Meanwhile, breaking away from Bitcoin and its rather disappointing short-term performance, altcoins continue to reach new all-time highs.

Ether (ETH) held back its rise on Thursday, but the rival Solana (SOL) outperformed any other asset in the Top 10. SOL is currently in fourth position in the ranking of the assets with the largest market cap.

SOL / USD, one hour candlestick chart (FTX). Source: TradingView
Polkadot (DOT), too, after the great growth of the beginning of the week, is back in a phase of consolidation.

