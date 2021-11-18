some armor seems to be copied from Final Fantasy 14 – Nerd4.life

Babylon’s Fall by Platinum Games has left many who have tried it baffled. It has now also emerged that some of the armor of the characters were copied from Final Fantasy 14, let’s imagine with the approval of Square Enix, which publishes both games.

The similarities between the equipment of the two titles are undeniable, as shown by the user @michaelmaddy on Twitter, which was also associated with other testimonies.

Considering that the skins are not easily transportable from one game to another, especially in the case of very different 3D models, the hypothesis is that the characters are the same or, at least, that they were made with the same editor. Nothing wrong with that, mind you, considering that this saves a lot of time in development. Of course, the impression is not exactly the best, but we’ll see in full play whether it will be confirmed or not.

If you want more information about the game, read our recent Babylon’s Fall trial, in which Aligi Comandini wrote:

The Babylon’s Fall test left us with a bad taste in our mouth. The PlatinumGames game still seems to be in an embryonic state and, most unexpected of all, it has a simplistic combat system, which in no way manages to enhance a slow and scarcely spectacular gameplay far from the productions to which the Japanese house has accustomed us. . We have no idea what manufacturing problems led to this, but one thing is certain: this game must transform completely before launch, or it really risks a short life. For our part, we can only hope for a future revolution.