Some blockchains and related cryptocurrencies to keep an eye on

Talked about Bitcoin, Ethereum and some of the other main ones blockchain and cryptocurrencies connected to them, one might think that we already have enough information about this world, which is very far from reality.

There is a truly huge number of projects to keep an eye on, since in a phase of development that is still embryonic or in any case at a point where the potential is clearly seen which, sooner or later, seem destined to explode.

This it certainly does not mean that it will actually happen, in fact, there is an even longer series of projects that have never materialized and have floundered until they ended up in oblivion.

In all this, the goal is to make a small summary of who really deserves to be in Olympus or aspire to a leading position in the near future.

Obviously none of which will follow will be financial advice, here we are talking about fundamentals and not about speculation on the price of cryptocurrencies which could also follow a different path.

The value of an idea does not always turn into an economic counterpart, while other times money arrives where there would be no reason to attract it, so it is better to always rely on your instincts and try to figure out where to invest with your head.

In this article Crypto Ita talks about Polkadot and how it works.

Polkadot

Polkadot is a blockchain which has been in the spotlight for some time now, as it was immediately noticed for its potential and labeled as possible “new Ethereum“.

Obviously this type of appellation is rather premature and leaves the time it finds, as there is really no one who can aspire to dethrone Eth, at least for the moment.

In any case, Polkadot was born to solve one of the most difficult problems in the world of blockchains, namely the scalability while maintaining a factor of decentralization and a high speed.

Usually this ratio is easily unbalanced and is difficult to keep in balance, as if you add speed it is likely that decentralization needs to be removed.

Another problem is that very often a single chain struggles to manage all operations in the same way, being designed for more specific tasks but then having to perform a much wider variety.

Polkadot decided to solve this problem delegating specific tasks to parachains, minor blockchains that refer to the central one but can perform functions autonomously.

This type of mechanism was then similarly taken up by Ethereum with the arrival of Layer 2, but not at such a synergistic and developed level as for this Blockchain.

Dot cryptocurrency is used on the main chain, giving governance rights (decision-making power) to those who hold it, which encourages those who believe in the Dot project to accumulate large quantities of it.

The first auctions for the assignment of the parachain title have recently been made, which will go on for the next few years but which have already seen the first winners.

From now and for the foreseeable future, we will begin to see the effective effectiveness and goodness of this system which is slowly reaching its full efficiency, so it is certainly interesting to follow its developments.

Earth (Moon token)

Terra is also a blockchain that aims to be scalable, interoperable (which means being able to interact with other chains) and of course rapid, which is the goal of a bit of everyone.

In itself this would not be enough to attract the attention of the market, but the developers have managed to give it a use that immediately projects it to the top of the ranking for importance.

The Terra blockchain has the purpose of creating stablecoins decentralized and reliable through a very complex but effective system of algorithms.

What are stablecoins? Coins that are anchored in value to a paper counterpart (generally the Dollar) and that allow the cryptocurrency market to have safe havens to lean on.

Without stablecoins, everything would be prey to the extreme volatility of various assets, as there would be no currency to lean on for fixed value monetary exchanges.

There are other stablecoins that are already widely used such as USDT and USDC, but they are all in the hands of a centralized body that issues them, a bit like the Federal Reserve.

This, in a decentralized world like that of cryptocurrencies, is a huge limit to which a solution must be found and Terra seems to have found the right path.

His Token Luna is also based on a deflationary system (in certain cases), as it is destroyed to generate UST, the digital dollar of this blockchain.

Is this enough to project it into Olympus? Impossible to say for sure but the premises are the best, especially because it has a concrete use and for which there will be an ever increasing demand.

Cosmos (Atom token)

Cosmos is a blockchain that has defined itself as “the internet of blockchains”, which means that it aims to put all the other chains in communication with each other in a simple and effective way.

At the time of writing this article, some of the biggest problems in the world of cryptocurrencies are the complexity and cost of switching from one chain to another, certainly not operations within everyone’s reach.

Cosmos aims to solve this problem thanks to its algorithm called Tendermint, which allows systems, even motorcycles that are different from each other, to communicate easily.

So will it be the perfect key to solving any future problems? This, at least until recently, seemed quite far from reality.

In fact, the Cosmos blockchain has been considered for years as a half-scam or in any case useless, as the other chains generated with this consent could survive very well without having to interact with Cosmos.

However, things have changed recently, when a Cosmos update meant that this layer zero (the main blockchain) could be used as a support to guarantee and increase the safety level of the others.

Suddenly all those independent networks found the solution to their problems in Cosmos, creating a synergy that is now in an embryonic state but destined to grow exponentially in the near future.

The Atom cryptocurrency has been positively affected by this change and has begun to gain value, as has the entire system on which it relies.

Other interesting blockchains

These are just a few of the blockchains and related cryptocurrencies that are starting to prove their importance, but one could easily go along with this list.

One of them is Avalanche, which is able to guarantee the fastest transactions in the entire market and which recently saw the arrival of smart contracts, which allow the creation of a practically infinite ecosystem of Dapps.

Fantom, another chain that has gained a lot of popularity in the last period, also thanks to projects announced by Daniele Sesta and his team right above.

All this together with the main ones such as Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain which have already proved their value, but which are called to confirm themselves and not to lose the step.

The impression is that, in a world where blockchains are only now starting to prove their practical utility, there really is plenty of room for a good handful of names that will dominate the market.

This is because, although they are all more or less similar in concept, they are designed to perform different functions and cannot really be considered as in direct competition.

Potentially we can hypothesize a future made of blockchain where others will be added to those already existing hundreds or thousands of varying sizes.

However, there is also the possibility that, in the end, the whole market ends up concentrating in a few but very solid names, wiping out all those who are too slow or unfit to survive.

In all this, the cryptocurrencies associated with them live off their popularity, but also on skills of developers and communities to introduce systems that fight inflation and give value to currencies.

Investing in blockchains is the equivalent (with due proportions) of investing in physical brick, since they are the foundations on which the whole cryptocurrency system and future decentralization will rest.

Obviously you have to be very careful, as even here it is full of crap projects made only to catch chickens, but those do not last very long.

We are not talking about Meme coin here to which a little marketing is enough to skyrocket, if a blockchain does not have the fundamentals or if it does not develop the projects do not arrive on it, then it will disappear soon.

To understand how valid it is, it is necessary to look at its practical applications and which names are relating to it through the injection of capital or other collaborations.