some BWMs do not have it active

We do not go back. The semiconductor crisis, which we have been dragging on since the start of the pandemic, is getting longer and longer. Despite there being plans to put an end to it, 2022 has started with distribution problems and delivery times that exceed six months.

BMW has been affected by the lack of chips, and some of the vehicle deliveries they are making in 2022 arrive without Android Auto fully active. According to BMW, from next month they will be able to solve the problem through an update.

A chip, the culprit of everything

BMW has had to switch suppliers for some of its vehicle chips. One of them, in particular, not fully compatible with Android Auto or Apple CarPlayuntil the relevant update is released that enables it to work with these operating systems.

The problem will be solved, according to BMW, during the course of next month. An OTA update will allow the new chip to be 100% compatible with Android Auto and CarPlay

The company indicates that the problem is temporary, and that “at the end of June, at the latest”, an update will be released via OTA that will allow the use of Android Auto and CarPlay. To check if the purchased vehicle is affected, since this problem is present in vehicles purchased in Spain, we must look for the “6P1” code in the car’s production code.

The most affected models are those manufactured in the first quarter of 2022, sent to countries like Spain, Italy or France. While the update arrives, Android Auto and CarPlay will have certain problems on newer models.

From Xataka we have contacted BMW Spain to expand this information, and we will update this article as soon as we receive an official response from you.

Via | 9to5Google