some celebrate with the reimbursement and for others a bitter sting

The RAI license fee returns in this 2022 with many new features that it is important to know.

The RAI fee is the fee that allows public television to exist. For decades this tax has been bitterly criticized by many who would like to see it canceled, but in the meantime it is still here. Indeed, from next year it comes out of the bill and becomes an autonomous tax again. The RAI fee costs us € 90 per year. This means that we will find it in our bill at a cost of € 9 per month if we pay a monthly bill or € 18 per month if we pay the bill every two months. But for some there is good news. This is the reimbursement of the rent paid last year. Certainly positive news in these times of bloodletting and galloping inflation. But let’s understand better. The government has prepared a reimbursement of the rent paid in 2021 for a whole series of commercial and hospitality activities.

Refunds and sting, but you can not pay

Businesses that serve beverages may also require it. Therefore, with this measure, the Government has met all those activities that base their revenues on the reception of the public and which in the same year were severely hit by the covid pandemic. At least they will have the opportunity to recover the fee paid. But there is an absolutely legal way to avoid the fee. It is possible to apply by January 31st to ask for exemption. The exemption must be requested every year and has a prerequisite. The prerequisite of the exemption is not to have televisions or computers at home. Therefore, every year you have to apply by the end of January and you will be exempt for the whole year.

If you fail, you can submit by June 30 and you are exempt for the second semester.

But be careful, however, because the taxman very easily finds those who lie about this declaration and inflicts very severe penalties.