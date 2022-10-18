Some characters that could appear in the Jon Snow series

Jon Snow will have a spin-off that will tell us about his adventures after the end of the eighth season. Jon Snow, in his series, could bring back characters from the Game of Thrones series. Although we hardly know anything about this series, fans speculate on which characters could appear in this new series. Since the series was the idea of ​​actor Kit Harrington, it is to be expected that he will try to reunite his former companions in this new series. These are some of the characters that could appear.

tormund

Wild companion of Jon Snow, who accompanied our protagonist for many seasons. Nicknamed the giant slayer and played by Kristofer Hivjuhe could go back to see his old partner.

sansa stark

With whom he prepared the battle of the bastards, Sansa Stark is another of those characters who have ballots to return in the spin-off of Jon Snow. The closest kingdom to the lands beyond the wall (where Jon Snow goes) is Winterfell, which is ruled by Sansa and Bran.

bran stark

Another brother of the protagonist, who at the end of the series (despite many) becomes king. With his powers, he could be of help to Jon Snow. This would also allow us to see the character in another way, being able to appear as a vision.

arya stark

the young assassin who fired his brothers could return in the Jon Snow series. She tries to go to the lands of the West, to where the maps end. Her adventures, as we have read in many books, could return her to her home. Jon Snow and his series would have the entire House of Stark characters.

Tyrion Lannister

Who is the hand of Bran, this little genius could appear again in the series. Seeing the importance that he was gaining over the last few seasons, it would not be unusual for him to appear in the spin off to contribute ideas.

Daenerys Targaryen

We know that she was killed by Jon Snow, but that doesn’t mean she can’t come back. The actress, Emilia Clarke, expressed that she would be willing to play her character again. Also, we don’t know where the Targaryen’s body ended up. Rumor has it she might have ended up in Volantis, where she would be resurrected (something we have already seen in the series). Although it would be to curl the loop, it is a possibility that we cannot rule out.

The series does not have a release date or apparent information, but we are all anxious to see what has happened to Jon Snow. For now, we can only wait and enjoy The House of the Dragonseries of the Game of Thrones universe universe.

