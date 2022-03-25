Some dated for “life” while other stars just enjoyed the moment

The entire crew of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” often works with well-known celebrities, and sometimes those interactions lead to relationships. Whether the romances begin during a stand-up comedy skit or at a behind-closed-doors afterparty, couples like Emma Stone and Dave McCary and Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have found love at Studio 8H.

Yes! Scarlett Johansson married Colin Jost. The “SNL” head writer and cast member claimed he met Johansson in 2006 during his first year as a writer on the show, but the actress recalled her first interaction in 2010, when she acted in a skit he wrote. .

Another Cupid crush was on Dave McCary, when he directed a 2016 “SNL” skit starring Emma Stone. Dave shared the news of his proposal to Emma on December 4, 2019. Speculation about the romance arose early on, but the couple kept the relationship private. Even their wedding took place in 2020 in complete discretion.

Ben Affleck often gives himself second chances

Jennifer Lopez’s now-boyfriend Ben Affleck has dated “SNL” producer Lindsay Shookus twice. The couple made their relationship known to the public in 2017. Recall that Affleck is a member of the “Five-Timer’s Club,” which means he has hosted the show five times and appeared twice as a special guest, so it’s no surprise he was familiar with the “SNL” staff.

Actress Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis met at an “SNL” after-party in 2011. But the former “SNL” cast member didn’t ask the actress for her phone number for six months, as the actress was dating. someone else. The “Booksmart” director told Marie Claire in 2013 that she interpreted the wait slightly differently: “I thought, ‘He’s not going to be interested in me.’ Now they share two children, Otis and Daisy, although Olivia remakes her love life with Harry Styles.

Pete Davidson has dated many celebrities

Surely you heard of Pete Davidson for Ariana Grande or Kim Kardashian, which is his most recent conquest. The comedian also dated model Kaia Gerber. From 2016 to 2018 he dated actress Cazzie David and even got a tattoo of her face on her arm, which he later covered up.

After breaking up with Ariana, he was linked to actress Kate Beckinsale until April 2019 when Davidson stole Margaret Qualley’s heart. He is currently seen in Los Angeles enjoying dates, dinners and walks with Kim Kardashian, after a scene on “SNL” in which they recreated Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.