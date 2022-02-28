After the defeat of the Chivas in view of Puebla on the Matchday 7 of the MX Leaguethe Flockthrough Twitter, showed their annoyance towards the arbitration, because they believe that incorrect decisions have been made against them.

Ricardo Peláez, President of Deportivo de Guadalajara, He pointed out that these mistakes have ended up harming the result of his team, but he also emphasized that sports performance must overcome these adversities, which they have not been able to do.

“I do believe that some decisions end up harming us and in these last two years we have always acted with good communication, a lot of respect towards the League, the Arbitration Commission, on all subjects, but yes suddenly last week we were affected a little by the VAR and they are decisions that end up affecting you,” he said. pelaez for TUDN.

“The most important thing here is that we have not been able to overcome the sporting aspect, in the general game of Lion and the first half of this match (versus Puebla), overcome those obstacles,” he added.

As well, Richard He pointed out that he disapproves of the way of protesting through social networks, but that sometimes you have to take other measures to be heard, as other teams or players do.

“I can’t talk to you about communication issues because I don’t manage social networks, the only thing I do tell you is that in the last two years we have been very correct, that it is always through the corresponding channels, suddenly I think that we have to go up a little more the tone like other teams, players do, and maybe that’s the way. I think not, I think the best thing is what we have done, ”he explained.

Lastly, he considered that Alexis Vega He should not have been expelled, because what happened happens all the time, because bad words are always in a soccer game.

“I am not in favor of bad words, I am going to use them: ‘Bastard, puto or asshole’ is a very common vocabulary, and what about your mother’s shell? What is said, how foreigners speak, what we hear inside from the field in yesterday’s game, doesn’t that count, only the ones we know on this side count? When there is a global language, are those to motivate or are they also to insult the referee? Let’s not get confused, because I have what my player told me and I believe him, that he did use a bad word, but nothing different from what is heard in any game, “he concluded. Ricardo Pelaez.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: LEÑO AFTER FALLING AGAINST PUEBLA: ‘WE ARE ALL RESPONSIBLE, WE ARE CONCEIVING MANY GOALS’