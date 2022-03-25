Some developers have been able to test PlayStation VR2 at GDC

During this week San Francisco is celebrating the Game Developers Conference, for the first time in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Sony is offering demos of its new virtual reality headset for PlayStation 5, the Playstation VR2in the developer-oriented event.

as they count from VGC, Chet Faliszek has been one of those who have been able to test the device. The developer of The Anacrusis and former writer at Valve, where he worked on half life, Portal and Left 4 Deadhas said on the social network Twitter: “I had one of those moments today in virtual reality playing in the new PlayStation VR2 headset… You know when the world just feels different when you come back?“

Had one of those VR moments today playing in the new PSVR2 hmd Do you know where the world just feels different when you return? soooo good thanks @yosp and @GregRicey for the demo and chat. Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) March 24, 2022

Faliszek concludes by saying that the device is “very good” and thanks Shuhei Yoshida, who is responsible for PlayStation’s relations with independent developers, for the invitation; and Greg Rice, head of the PlayStation Creators Program. I know unknown what other creators and developers Sony has invited to test your new virtual reality headset.

Unity has made a presentation about PS VR2

But beyond these closed-door demonstrations, PlayStation VR2 has had more presence. During the night (Spanish peninsular time) of Thursday, March 24, took place a presentation of Unity, the most popular graphics engine, entitled: “Creating next generation games for PlayStation VR2 with Unity”. There were no Sony speakers at the conference.

“PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) promises enhanced graphics performance and cutting-edge hardware that enables you to create immersive virtual worlds for your gamers. This session explores how Unity VR technology can help you create better VR titlesreads the description of the talk. “Learn how to use the Unity platform and graphical tools to create stunning PlayStation VR2 experiences and optimize the performance of your projects”.

During the last months Sony has announced the technical specifications, the design of the controls and how to be own PlayStation VR 2 helmetin addition to the first of his games: Horizon: Call of the Mountain, a first-person adventure co-developed by Guerrilla Games and Firesprite. Not yet announced when will it be available the device or its price.