some developers of the company did not like entering the world of NFTs – Nerd4.life

Some developers from Ubisoft they were not at all happy with the announcement of Quartz, the platform designed to introduce NFTs into the company’s games. Many simply did not like the haste with which the French publisher decided to embrace this new technology, considering it a boomerang in terms of image.

Quartz’s announcement, currently only active on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, was greeted by a chorus of boos from the gamer community, with the video recording more than 40,000 negative votes. Evidently theopacity The developers don’t even like NFTs, at least according to some messages posted on MANA, Ubisoft’s internal social media hub, which Kotaku got to read.

Some say it’s a technology that solves problems that don’t exist, while others fear they’ll have to start putting NFT into every game. For example, one of the employees wrote: “I don’t really understand what problem is going to be solved. Is the huge negative publicity that comes with it really worth it?“

Another employee asked, pointing out some of the problems with NFTs: “How can you look at private property, speculation, induced scarcity, selfishness and say it’s okay and you want it in our art?“

A third added: “I normally take company announcements with optimism, but that pissed me off.“

In short, the Ubisoft developers have raised the typical questions of those who criticize NFTs and point out that Quartz’s announcement was another disaster for the marketing, in a period in which the company does not already enjoy a very good reputation, between accusations of being a toxic and sexist working environment and criticism of the various games published.

After all, Quartz’s first NFTs have already been discussed, such as the one that requires you to play Breakpoint for 600 hours. Faced with such objectives, many fear that the games will be filled with afk (away from keyboard) bots used only to unlock unique items, to be resold to other players for crazy prices. A great future for the world of video games.