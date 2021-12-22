SOME DIPLOMATIC CLUES

With all probability, except for any surprises last minute, Jonathan Ikone should be the first reinforcement for Vincenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina. The purple company has been holding it for several weeks now, between winks and smiles of the player e signs of optimism released by the public statements of both parties. The player was supposed to be on the pitch tomorrow night against Bordeaux but today Lille manager Jocelyn Gourvennec speaking at a press conference said that Ikone he injured his ankle and will therefore miss tomorrow’s away match.

A sprain with a slight interest in the ligament, suffered in the last match against Auxerre, which leaves some doubts, since it does not seem to cause particular concern, indeed, the feeling is that it can be more of a “diplomatic injury“, in order to avoid worsening or unnecessary risks, in view of his imminent change of jacket. The parties are formalizing the agreement, missing only the bureaucratic aspects, the last details concerning the player’s contract and any bonuses in the deal.

A negotiation carried out quickly and which will end in the same way since the official announcement could also come in the days following tomorrow’s match against Bordeaux. Fiorentina would like to have him available by the end of the year in such a way that the player gets used as quickly as possible with the language, with the Italian football and with the team mechanisms, but in any case the feeling is that at the opening of the transfer market, on January 3, Ikone should already be a purple player.