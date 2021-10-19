some evidence reveals that in 2009 she was arrested for assaulting her ex-girlfriend

Details continue to emerge about the life of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, but this time the Aquaman actress could find herself in an awkward situation due to an arrest that dates back to 11 years ago.

The legal battle between Johnny Depp And Amber Heard does not stop. The actor, who recently he also lost hope of starring again in Pirates of the Caribbean, and Amber Heard, who represents an association that supports women’s rights, have been the center of media attention in the last weeks of 2020.



S.according to the latest events that have come out directly from his past with his ex-girlfriend Tasya van Ree, American photographer, Heard, however, could find herself in trouble for the trial that will take place in January in the United States.

According to a leaked recording, iL September 14, 2009, the actress was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend at the international airport of Seattle-Tacoma; According to court information, Heard hit Van Ree in the arm, leading Van Ree to seek help from the police. The next day the actress was also due to attend a hearing, but the case did not continue because they both resided in the state of California, not Washington.

The relationship between Amber Heard and Tasya van Ree lasted from 2008 to 2012, this one the only episode of violence of the actress towards the photographer. The minutes of the arrests are been removed by the police in 2011 on request, but in 2016 the case was disclosed from an audio file extracted from a Seattle court. Her ex-partner defended her by declaring al The Hollywood Reporter:

“In 2009, Amber was wrongly accused of an incident that was misinterpreted and too sensationalized by two people in a position of power, I remember misogynistic attitudes towards us that later appeared homophobic when they discovered that we were a couple and not. just friends. The charges were quickly dropped and she was released moments later. It’s disheartening that Amber’s integrity and history are being challenged again. Amber is a bright, honest and beautiful woman and I have the utmost respect for her. We shared 5 wonderful years together and I don’t regret anything. “

Benjamin Chew, Johnny Depp’s attorney who pulled out the audio evidence of the actress’s arrest, argues that this is clear evidence that Amber Heard is a violent person and the couple’s victim is clearly Depp.

Even if the verdict of the London High Court he has declared Johnny Depp guilty, after this trial, the balance could tip in favor of the Hollywood actor. We therefore look forward to the trial in the United States.

