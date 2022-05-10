Some fans say Ashley Benson ‘downgraded’ Cara Delevingne to G-Eazy

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are still going strong after recently rekindling their romance. The couple previously dated for about a year in 2020 after the pretty Little Liars The star ended his two-year relationship with Cara Delevingne. But some fans believe that the actor made a mistake by breaking up with the model. Here are the details of Benson’s relationships with Delevingne and G-Eazy, and what fans are saying about them.

Cara Delevingne, G-Eazy and Ashley Benson | ABC/Disney general entertainment content; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ashley Benson started dating G-Eazy after ending a 2-year relationship with Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson dated for two years before splitting in May 2020. Rumors that Benson was dating rapper G-Eazy began circulating the same month.

There didn’t seem to be any bad blood between Benson and Delevingne, as the model defended her ex-girlfriend from online trolls.

On May 14, 2020, Delevingne shared a message on her Instagram Stories after photos of Benson and G-Eazy surfaced. “It’s more important than ever to spread love, not hate,” Delevingne wrote (per Glamour). “To everyone who hates @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only she and I know it, and that’s exactly how it should be.”

G-Eazy and Benson dated for about a year before breaking up in February 2021.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson | Images of Gotham City/GC

Many fans think Ashley Benson ‘downgraded’ Cara Delevingne to G-Eazy

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne fans had many opinions about their breakup. Many thought that the actor was wrong to break up with the model and go out with the rapper.

a fan tweeted“Ashley benson going from cara delevingne to ag eazy is the worst degradation in history… are you kidding me?”

another fan tweeted“Ashley Benson switching from Cara to G-eazy is the biggest downgrade of 2020. Not in hunnii.”

“Ashley benson broke up with face (a supermodel??)… for g eazy (a cheater)?” a person tweeted. “Make 2020 make sense, don’t you?”

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star and the ‘No Limit’ rapper reconciled and seem to be going strong

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy have been seen together multiple times since their breakup in February 2021. And sources confirmed to People in January that the two stars had reconciled and were dating again.

“They’re definitely back,” an insider source told the publication. “Ashley has been very supportive after the death of her mother and he has leaned on her.”

On March 27, the actor and rapper were spotted kissing in Los Angeles at Darren Dziencol and Richie Akiva’s annual Oscar party.

“G-Eazy and Ashley Benson didn’t keep their PDA,” a source told Page Six. “They looked very much in love and wouldn’t part with each other.” The source added, “G-Eazy looked at Ashley like she was the only girl in the room.”

Other partygoers included Venus and Serena Williams, Tobey Maguire, Tyga, Andre 3000 and more. Travis Scott gave a surprise performance, his first since the Astroworld tragedy in November 2021.

RELATED: ‘These Things Happen’ Rapper G-Eazy Arrested and Charged with Assault in New York