some games were due to be unveiled last year

After sharing his dreams on the possible reveal of the TGA 2021, the journalist Geoff Keighley revealed to Game Informer that some of the World Premiere of the 2021 Game Awards should have been part of last year’s show.

The organizer and presenter of the most important videogame event of this end 2021 takes the opportunity offered him by GI to reflect on the numerous video games postponed in recent months due to (mainly, but not only) the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Keighley, in fact, the phase we are going through is characterized by postponements and this is reflected in the lineup of games to be shown during the Game Awards: “A lot of video games have been postponed. There are games that we could have announced last year and that we’ll probably unveil at the 2021 Game Awards. Because you see, the reality is that there are unannounced titles that have undergone an internal postponement of a year or more. “.

Still according to Keighley, behind the postponement of these titles there is not only the problem caused by the massive use of remote work for the Coronavirus emergency, but also the non-arrival on the market of sufficient stocks of PS5 and Xbox Series X / S or the change in consumer habits of enthusiasts, between free-to-play and services such as Xbox Game Pass: “People buy nextgen consoles but ultimately use them to play old games. Sales of these new systems have not been great, partly because of the Game Pass or because there are so many experiences already available such as Warzone and Fortnite. Sure, those games look better and the new consoles improve users’ ‘quality of life’ with their features, but there aren’t yet those titles that showcase the real potential of nextgen platforms. And believe me, those games are coming, are exactly those titles for which it was decided to postpone the reveal. Because we are still in the midst of COVID and it is really difficult to develop certain nextgen experiences, especially those titles that we love very much and that they are based on a deep story“.

After the “internal postponement” of a year, the time seems to be ripe for the official presentation of these mysterious video games that will showcase the nextgen capabilities of PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S: to have the definitive confirmation, there is no all that remains is to attend The Game Awards 2021 to be held in night between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 December.