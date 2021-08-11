News

Some hackers have made one of the biggest cryptocurrency thefts ever

611 million dollars: this is the theft suffered by Poly Network, decentralized cryptocurrency network that published the announcement on the afternoon of August 10, making public the addresses of the hacker (or group of hackers, in order to avoid payments from these wallets) to which the equivalent was illegally transferred more than half a billion dollars in cryptocurrencies, divided as follows:

  • Ethereum: $ 273,000,000
  • Binance Smart Chain: $ 253,000,000
  • Polygon Network: $ 85,000,000

Obviously Poly Network has already announced that it is resorting to all the legal actions of the case, alerting the other companies in the sector: Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, another platform suitable for the exchange of cryptocurrencies, has ensured all users to be working with their partners in the field of cybersecurity to remedy the current situation, specifying however how it is not possible to guarantee (yet) no certainty.

Tweet Poly Network cryptocurrency theft

The cause is probably due to a cryptographic problem, which leads back to the case of the exploit Anyswap, through which a hacker managed to steal nearly $ 8 million in cryptocurrencies. The investigation carried out by SlowMist, a company operating in the field of blockchain security, would have brought to light some personal data of the hacker who carried out the theft against Poly Network, among which there would be the personal email address, the IP address and even the fingerprint obtained from the device used.

Furthermore, immediately after the attack, some transactions addressed to the hacker in question were found online, with advice on how to launder the stolen cryptocurrencies and strongly advised not to transfer the tokens. USDT (which were promptly blacklisted by Tether, cutting off an amount equivalent to $ 33 million from the loot). This “friend’s advice” must surely have warmed the heart of the hacker, who decided to reward the user in question with well 13.37 ETH (equivalent to $ 41,474.41), a portion of which (1.337 ETH) have been donated to various sites such as Binance Charity, Archive.org, infura.io and Etherscan.

