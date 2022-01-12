some holders risk the place

ROME- Mourinho prepares a half Revolution , with the new arrivals of Maitland-Niles and Sergio Oliveira some holder could miss the place . After the latest disappointments, he will no longer offer discounts at the end of the match against Juventus it was very hard, as it had never been before. For next season he will start from scratch, he does not have complete faith in these players. The numbers of the crisis stain the Special One’s palmares. Eight points less than last year, when Fonseca was on the bench. Nine league defeats, the indelible meltdown in Norway , against the Bodo, beyond the Arctic Circle. There Rome it had never been like this bad for the past 43 years. Nine points from Atalanta, in fourth place, what was Rome’s goal at the beginning of the season. Mourinho can’t wait to turn the page, but in the meantime he must try to save the savable this season, which is now in danger of being compromised. Once the market of January, which still allows Mourinho to have two reinforcements he likes, we will have to think about next season, to rebuild the team from its foundations. The Portuguese coach, backed by a three-year contract and with the trust intact of the club, but also of a large part of the supporters, thinks about the now gone present but above all about the future, after having harshly criticized the team.

Rome, the refoundation starts

A re-foundation, which began in January, but will continue, with Mitland-Niles playing a lot, given the unavailability of Karsdorp. THE defenders power plants have disappointed Mourinho too often, albeit Mancini And Ibañez I am among his loyalists. If he returns to play permanently with four players, with two central players, it will be above all the Brazilian who will take the risk. Not even Kumbulla convinces him and wants to improve the midfield, regardless of the arrival of Sergio Olivera, who in the meantime will help improve the current mediocrity. The coach wants to add personality And quality, in a team that is no longer used to playing for big goals. The criticisms addressed to the players, which resulted in the very hard outburst on Sunday evening, continued throughout the season. Many players have been disheartened, some are finished too out pink, up to the assignment. Villar And Borja Mayoral they already have their boarding passes and will be returning to Spain, however Diawara frantically looking for a buyer.

