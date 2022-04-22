Some Instagram users have missed this feature

Share

Some users are warning that the ‘Recents’ button that appears on hashtags is disappearing from Instagram.

Instagram has managed to gain a foothold among the social networks most used by users. From Meta they are aware of this, and for that very reason they regularly release updates and new features in order to improve the performance of your application for mobile devices. However, the users they don’t always end up being satisfied with the changes that are made.

Specifically, recently some users have noticed how the ‘Recents’ sectionwhich until now was available to view all posts when querying a certain hashtag, has completely disappeared from the application for iOS. In this way, there is only the possibility of exploring the most popular publications or the reels that have been published.

Instagram silently removes the ‘Recents’ tab from hashtags

As we mentioned, recently some Instagram users have complained after discovering that, when searching for a certain hashtag, the application did not let them see all the publications. After the pressure, from the social network they have posted a tweet in which they explain that it is a new change that they are testing with a small number of users.

For a small group, we’re testing more recent and timely content in ‘Top’ and ‘Reels’ tabs in hashtags, and removing the ‘Recent’ tab. We want to see if this helps people connect with more interesting and relevant content on hashtags, while also keeping them across what’s current. pic.twitter.com/nLb6BiFRws —Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) April 19, 2022

Until now, when entering Instagram from its iPhone application and searching for a certain hashtag, they were shown three different tabs: ‘Featured’, ‘Recent’ and ‘Reels’. While the first only showed the most popular posts with the hashtag in the caption, the second allowed view all uploaded photos and videos in chronological order and archived in said hashtag. This way, it was easier for accounts without too many followers to be found by users.

With the change that Instagram is testing, the ‘Recents’ section completely disappears when searching for a hashtag in the app. In this way, when accessing only the most popular posts can be consulted in the ‘Featured’ section, which are based on user likes and the AI ​​filters used by Meta; or the videos reels that, again, are organized according to what may be of interest to a greater or lesser extent to Instagram users.

As indicated by Instagram, for the moment the deletion of this section within the hashtags is only about a test that affects a small number of users. Along with this test, also other users are seeing how there is now the possibility of share the hashtags via Directjust like posts or stories.

How to put the Instagram feed in chronological order

In this way, it seems that the Meta team is increasingly worried about hashtags. The fact that it makes it easy to find the new Instagram Reels videos has probably had some influence on this. In recent months we have been seeing some changes in this regard, and everything indicates that will continue working on them for longer.

