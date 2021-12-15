Some Lazio players leave the Christmas dinner, Lotito takes it badly: very hard speech

The usual Lazio Christmas dinner took place on Tuesday evening, the occasion for an important announcement by Claudio Lotito: “Sarri is renewing for another two years”. Then the hard attack on the team: the names of those who had left.

The traditional Lazio Christmas dinner it was an opportunity to meet all together at the Biancoceleste home after the bad defeat against Sassuolo last Sunday, which was followed by a very tough confrontation between Maurizio Sarri and the players at the beginning of the week. The coach does not understand how after months of work his tactical dictates have not yet been fully digested and the team goes through ups and downs that are not acceptable from his point of view: the 6 defeats in the first 17 games tell us how much we still have. both to be developed to achieve goals higher than the current ninth place at 15 points from leaders Inter, as well as 11 from the fourth place occupied by Napoli which is worth access to the Champions League.

Sarri’s speech to the team was fully endorsed by Claudio Lotito, whose axis with the Tuscan is very solid. Indeed, the Lazio president took the opportunity of the club dinner to remove any alibi or doubts about the technical management from the players: not only the present is Sarri branded, but also the future. Lotito therefore announced in front of everyone the renewal of the 62-year-old coach: “I met a man who can make a difference in the world of football, one who thrives on authentic passions. If today someone may think that the coach is precarious he is not, indeed I tell you that I have given a mandate to the secretary to renew his contract for another two years immediately.“.

Sarri’s relationship with Lazio is therefore destined to last until 2025, according to Lotito. What then – within a very long speech in which he recalled the players to their duties, relying on moral values ​​and attachment to the shirt – it went down pretty hard: “We are a big family with rules that cannot be disregarded. I want at all costs to continue the growth of the system and the club, I will not allow anyone to destroy my work. Lazio must be a starting point, not an arrival point. The time of silent assent is over, today people have to demonstrate their skills through facts and attitudes. Does it seem fair to you that some have already left?“.

The sentence, according to what Il Messaggero reports, would have been addressed to those players who were no longer present in the St. Regis room at the time of Lotito’s speech: Radu, Milinkovic-Savic, Felipe Anderson, Marusic, Basic, Vavro and Kamenovic. The two of them had never even made it to the club’s Christmas dinner: Muriqi and André Anderson. The president’s words promise coal in view of the Befana, if there is no compliance with the required behavior: “So far I hadn’t intervened to avoid invading the coach’s field, but that’s enough now“, is Lotito’s warning.