SOME LIKE CLASSIC 11 – From 25 January to 31 May at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni in Rome

Come back for the eleventh year Some Like Classic, the appointment of the Palazzo delle Esposizioni with the great cinema, to be rediscovered as always in 35mm film and free admission by reservation. The usual formula of the review is enriched this year by a precious collaboration, that with the National Union of Italian Film Critics, thanks to which each film will be introduced by a different critic, offering the public a compass to better orient themselves in the hidden history. behind every movie. It starts on Tuesday 25 January at 8.00 pm with Les Parapluies de Cherbourg by Jacques Demy, a tender and melancholy tale that has seduced generations of spectators and which, in addition to winning the Palme d’Or at Cannes, had the merit of launching a young Catherine Deneuve.

Music is also the protagonist of the irresistible The Merry Widow by Ernst Lubitsch and of a legendary title like West Side Story, which revolutionized the musical at the beginning of the Sixties and which this year was honored by the remake directed by Steven Spielberg. But lovers of good music will not even want to miss Mikal, jewel of Dreyer’s mute (among the first to explicitly talk about homosexuality in the cinema) accompanied live on the piano by Antonio Coppola, now almost a regular guest of the event. Paper Moon’s Bogdanovich winks lovingly at classic Hollywood, but for American cinema the lion’s share are two titles from the 1950s that have become legendary, Fred Zinnemann’s High Noon and The Word to the Jurors, Sidney’s first film. Lumet and an example of civilian cinema that is still very current.

The commitment also returns in a more recent title such as Belle Hope, an ironic and bitter portrait of Thatcherian England directed by Mike Leigh, and in a decidedly original war propaganda film such as The Invaders, among the first masterpieces of the unreachable couple Powell and Pressburger. Finally, a film that owes its production difficulties to politics, Embarking at Midnight: in fact, director Joseph Losey could not sign it, having ended up during filming on the blacklist of the Commission for anti-American activities. Often considered a minor title, a film absolutely worth recovering, also thanks to the film restoration carried out by the Cineteca di Bologna.