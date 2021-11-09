Some new BMWs will be produced without touchscreens due to a shortage of components

The chip crisis knows no respite e it is forcing BMW to even produce new cars without touchscreens. It seems unthinkable and yet it is happening. The rumor had circulated thanks to a post on the BimmerFest forum then confirmed by BMW itself to Autoblog. In recent times we have seen delayed delivery times and reduced production by car manufacturers but we had never got to see cars produced in 2021, in the high segment, come out with a central display without a touch function. Also according to the post on BimmerFest, among the vehicles affected by the modification are:

Series 3;

4 Series Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe (i4 excluded);

X5;

X6;

X7;

Z4.

Without the touch function, users will have to rely on the pad on the central tunnel to control the infotainment system, which effectively marks the return of the iDrive controller.

All platform features will remain intact, including compatibility with CarPlay and Android Auto, which can continue to be used via voice controls or the physical pad. However, cars configured with the optional parking assistance package will lose the “back-up” function, which allows you to automatically exit very narrow parking spaces you have entered.

The exceptional measure would seem to concern only the North American market for the time being and BMW has thought to compensate customers with anyway a $ 500 discount coupon for cars without a touchscreen, but the problem is that those $ 500 would not be enough to install it later. What to do then? Given that a car is expected to last at least a decade, will users be willing to drive a car without a touchscreen in 2030?