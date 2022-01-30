“Some news has reached me. Here’s what the situation is”

Mathias Olivera is the number one candidate for the left wing for the summer. The Naples for weeks now he has put his hands on the Uruguayan winger, in turn ready to say yes to the Azzurri team.
The admission to pressing blue comes – albeit in a completely hidden way – from the person directly interested in the microphones of Sport 890. Below, the quotation marks reported by today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport:
“Does Napoli want me? Some news is always nice – comments the player -, but I’m focused on Getafe, my club. Some news of Napoli’s interest reached me, yes, and although some things please me they remain rumors. My head and my thoughts are all for Getafe and Uruguay ”.
On his excellent moment of form he adds: “I feel I am in my best moment, I am confident and I try to have fun fighting without ever giving up”,
Furthermore, the same source takes stock of the negotiation, which seems to be in the details: “The ds Cristiano Giuntoli – it is read – it seems that he has taken it for next season and that the deal is in the details; they say that despite the 20 million euro release clause, the blue club will pay him 11 million plus bonuses. They say he is now the left-back who has been looking for years ”.
Francesco Fildi