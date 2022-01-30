“Some news has reached me. Here’s what the situation is”

Mathias Olivera is the number one candidate for the left wing for the summer. The Naples for weeks now he has put his hands on the Uruguayan winger, in turn ready to say yes to the Azzurri team.

May 16, 2021, GETAFE, MADRID, SPAIN: Mathias Olivera of Getafe in action during La Liga football match played between Getafe CF and Levante UD at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on May 16, 2021 in Getafe, Madrid, Spain. GETAFE SPAIN – ZUMAa181 20210516_zaa_a181_459 Copyright: xIrinaxR.xHipolitox

The admission to pressing blue comes – albeit in a completely hidden way – from the person directly interested in the microphones of Sport 890. Below, the quotation marks reported by today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport:

“Does Napoli want me? Some news is always nice – comments the player -, but I’m focused on Getafe, my club. Some news of Napoli’s interest reached me, yes, and although some things please me they remain rumors. My head and my thoughts are all for Getafe and Uruguay ”.

On his excellent moment of form he adds: “I feel I am in my best moment, I am confident and I try to have fun fighting without ever giving up”,

VILLARREAL, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 07: Mathias Olivera of Getafe CF passes the ball during the La Liga Santander match between Villarreal CF and Getafe CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on November 07, 2021 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros / Getty Images)

Furthermore, the same source takes stock of the negotiation, which seems to be in the details: “The ds Cristiano Giuntoli – it is read – it seems that he has taken it for next season and that the deal is in the details; they say that despite the 20 million euro release clause, the blue club will pay him 11 million plus bonuses. They say he is now the left-back who has been looking for years ”.

Francesco Fildi