some of its characteristics are filtered

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is very close: the company has already obtained the necessary certification to launch its new bracelet.

If you were thinking of buying one Xiaomi MiBand 6At this time of year, maybe expect be the most sensible option. As we have learned, the Beijing company has already obtained the certification necessary to carry out the launch of the new generation of its smart bracelet, and its arrival seems to be imminent.

This is how they tell it from GizChinawhere they echo the certification report that indicates that the Xiaomi Mi Band 7, or Xiaomi Smart Band 7is almost ready to hit the market.

The Xiaomi Band 7 will have a larger AMOLED screen and integrated GPS

A few weeks ago, we already reviewed some of the features that the new Xiaomi smart bracelet would incorporate, including options such as an “Always on Display” mode, different vibration modes for notificationspower saving mode, smart alarms and much more.

Now, in addition, it is indicated that the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 would be available in two variants, with and without NFC connectivityin both cases with a 1.56-inch diagonal screen and AMOLED technology, with a resolution of 490 x 192 pixels.

Its battery will have a 250 mAh capacity, and as news, it includes GPS integrated into the bracelet itselfnew sports modes such as aerobics or zumba.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 was presented in March of last yearaccompanying the Xiaomi 11. The launch of the new generation is expected to take place over the next few weeks, perhaps before entering the summer months.

Most likely, the launch will take place in China first, before announcing its availability in the global market. Therefore, we will still have to wait a little longer until we can see the new generation of the most famous smart bracelet in stores.

