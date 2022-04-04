‘Some of the things he’s done should put him to shame’

When in the world of Los Angeles Lakers there is an incessant storm that does not seem to end, a legend of the Californian team brought even stronger winds against Lebron James. There’s tension in the season finale NBA 2021-22!

The Lakers have two possible scenarios to qualify for the Play-In and dream of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, but they depend on the San Antonio Spurs. That sums up a more than convulsive season that he did not like at all Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The legend of the Los Angeles team criticized LeBron.

Abdul-Jabbar won five titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 14 seasons he played for the California team. Kareem respects, admires and has a very good image of LeBron James, but the actions of the ‘King’ such as celebration by touching the genitals or the meme making fun of the coronavirus, they are not to your liking.

“Some of the things he has done and said are really beneath him, from what I can see- Some of the great things he’s done, he’s standing on both sides of the fence almost, you know? It’s hard for me to accept that when he’s committed to a different view of everything. It’s hard to find out where he is.” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said about LeBron in the run-up to the Lakers vs. Nuggets according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

They finish LeBron: ‘Some of the things he’s done should embarrass him’

The fact of criticizing did not mean to stop praising. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar highlighted actions by LeBron James such as making it possible for all students in a school in the United States to have guaranteed admission to university. However, Los Angeles Lakers legend finished at ‘King’ for extra-sports actions that he does not fully understand.