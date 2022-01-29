some players are disappointed with February’s free games line-up

Do you like the free games chosen by Sony for the Instant Game Collection of February 2022 for PlayStation Plus? In some meanders of the network, it seems, a certain dose of dissatisfaction is spreading. Here because.

In the PlayStation Plus subreddit, the thought of a named user is gaining numerous acclaim adamquigley, according to which Sony would go down again. Still angered by the inclusion of Godfall: Challenger Edition in December 2021 (criticized for being a substantially flawed version of the original game), the user noted that in February 2022 a product was added that has actually already been given as a gift in the past. He’s clearly talking about Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Unique Adventure in Wonderlands (Gearbox again), a stand-alone version of a Borderlands 2 DLC that was already included in Borderlands: The Handsome Collection given to Plus subscribers in June 2019. What appears to be a marketing ploy to pave the way for the arrival of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a new game expected in March, has not been liked by more than a thousand users of the subreddit. At the time of writing, there are 1013 upvotes received from the topic.

What do you think of February’s free games for PlayStation Plus? Are you satisfied with Sony’s selection? While we’re at it, we’d like to point out that exclusive discounts are underway on the PlayStation Store for Plus subscribers.