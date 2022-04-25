Some Pokémon that are not in the Pokedex

Obviously the most important of Pokémon, are the Pokémon. Ok, no one is surprised by this. They are endearing creatures that not only fight, but also participate in all kinds of contests, accompany the coaches, help the characters on a daily basis, and much more.

In any case, as you also know, Each Pokémon has a unique entry in the Pokédex, with its description and characteristics. However, in reality the Pokédex list is not as accurate as it might first appear.

There are some Pokémon that throughout the history of the franchise did not appear in the Pokédex. In fact, they may never be incorporated.

Not all ghost types are categorized

sure you remember the famous Pokémon Tower of Pueblo Lavanda. That it was used as a graveyard for deceased Pokémon, that’s why the Pokémon here are ghost-type. However, the truth is that there is at least one undead spirit that is not within the standards of the Pokédex. It is a mother Marowak killed by Team Rocket.

Floette has an alternate form

Do you remember the mystery of AZ? It is the identity of the king of the Kalos region, a mysterious and lonely trainer. He was accompanied by an alternate form of Floette called “Eternal Flower Floette”. This form has no in-game data. In fact, it cannot evolve and has higher base stats.

Galarian Fossil Pokémon

In almost every generation of Pokémon, fossils have been an essential element. In the case of Galar, there are four different types, but they have to be combined to create a complete Pokémon. This is how fossils are combined to recreate what they were like when they existed. Could there be more types?

Pikablu was quite a milestone

One of the most iconic Pokémon, though never came into existence, it was Pikablu. With the approach of Generation II, fans began to theorize about Marill, it was believed that it would be a form of Pikachu or something like that.

In fact, a Topps trading card featured Marill under the name Pikablu.

Yoshi didn’t get to be a Pokemon

There have always been nuclei of fans who have been creating all kinds of theories and legends. One of the most credible appeared in 1999 in a video game magazine about guides and strategy. They wrote that following specific instructions they could evolve a Dragonite and have it become none other than Yoshi.

Pokéstar Studios

Pokémon Black and White 2 added a multitude of elements to the Pokémon saga. To this is added Pokéstar Studios, it was a minigame based on the movies. Its operation was simple: it allowed trainers to make movies using their Pokémon, which faced different rivals.

The characteristic note was that some Pokémon did exist, but others were completely unique. Like, for example, a steel-type Pokémon that looked like a cybernetic robot. And another one who was like a dark guy, really sinister with eyes lit up like a demon gate.

The substitute

The substitute move is essential in Pokémon battles. Allows the trainer to reduce his health for protection. The substitute is represented with a stuffed doll, although it is true that it resembles a certain Pokémon, although it is actually unknown until now.

What are the original forms of the legendary trio?

The Legendary Trio of Generation II (Suicune, Raikou and Entei), fell victim to a fire that consumed Brass Tower and were resurrected by Ho-Oh. Each one has a different look depending on the element it represents. But were they really like that? Was that his true appearance?

Source.