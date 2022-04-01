Some real data on the effectiveness of anti Covid vaccines (in Nature)

AGI – Covid mRMA vaccines exceed those of Johnson & Johnson and Novavax1, for antibody levels six months after administration. This is revealed by a study conducted by the Institute for Immunology in California, published in Nature. The data also provide a finely detailed picture of the immune protection offered by each vaccineinformation that could be useful for designing future vaccines.

“It’s a really interesting analysis from leading immunologists that builds on what has been shown earlier,” says Robert Seder, an immunologist at the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Bethesda, Maryland. The study evaluated the 4 vaccines using 14 parameters, including the levels of different types of immune cells such as T and B cells, as well as immune molecules called neutralizing antibodies.

Such investigations are absolutely necessary to cope with the flood of Covid-19 vaccines in the research pipeline and on the marketsays Shane Crotty, an immunologist at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in California and co-author of the study. Unlike many previous vaccine comparisons, in this study, the researchers applied the same techniques to all the vaccines they studied.

The four vaccines examined by Crotty and his co-authors fall into three classes. The vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer and BioNTech are both based on messenger RNA. Johnson & has produced a “viral vector” vaccine that uses a harmless virus to deliver SARS-CoV-2 genetic material into host cells. The vaccine manufactured by Novavax contains fragments of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

Antibody levels induced by two doses of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine tended to decline substantially in six months. In contrast, the antibody levels of J&J’s one-shot vaccine were stable or even increased over time. But the antibody levels measured six months after vaccination with the J&J vaccine were still lower than those seen six months after vaccination with an mRNA vaccine.

The two-shot regimen of Novavax induced antibody responses on par with those of mRNA vaccines. However, after the Novavax vaccine, levels of CD8 + T cells, which destroy infected cells, were low to undetectable, while the other three vaccines performed well in this metric.

These results generally support the results of previous studies. But the latest research offers a broader analysis of the immune system response than previous studies. “This is not meant to proclaim winners and losers,” says study co-author Alessandro Sette, an immunologist in La Jolla. Instead, the study aims to “provide a comprehensive assessment of the different variables,” he says.

One caveat is that the study looked at the effects of the Novavax vaccine in just 12 people. He tested the other three vaccines in 30 volunteers each. The authors note that the analysis considers the effects of only a two-dose regimen of mRNA vaccines. It does not take into account the protection provided by the boosters, because the authors began work in late 2020, before a third hit was recommended by the health authorities. Crotty, Sette and their colleagues are now conducting a data update study.