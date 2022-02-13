some receive the balance, but for others it is referred to as an increase

Lots of news on the RAI license fee, but not all of them are positive. Let’s try to understand what is happening.

The RAI fee is a decidedly little-loved tax by citizens and many would like to be able not to pay it. But now adjustments and increases arrive and it is better to clarify.

First the way to not to legally pay the RAI fee exists and it is the exemption that can be requested by January 31st or by June 30th of each year. To apply for exemption, you need to certify that you do not have televisions or other instruments that can receive television at home. The problem with the exemption is that you have to declare that you have no televisions but no computers. Consequently, few Italians can actually apply for the exemption. But for those who request it, the RAI license fee becomes a memory.

The balances arrive

But even if we are now talking about increases for some Italians, the adjustments are arriving instead. These are those Italians who live in the areas affected by the severe earthquake in central Italy. For citizens who live in the areas hit by the earthquake, the adjustments of the RAI fee finally arrive. These adjustments are due to the fact that precisely because of the earthquake, the fee had been suspended in those areas and now finally those who are entitled to it receive the right reimbursements. But lately we are talking about increases in the RAI fee. These increases would be determined by an extension of the Italian television fee to smartphones and tablets.

Increases: RAI clarifies

It had been the leaders of RAI a ask for this extension which was immediately strongly opposed by various political parties, especially in the center-right area and by all consumer protection associations. But recently Rai clarified that the extension to smartphones and tablets (which, however, Parliament has never really taken into consideration) it would in no way increase the rent from the current € 90 per year.

Therefore Rai has denied that the request for an extension of the fee could mean an increase in the fee itself. Yet for some this year the fee has really increased at least a little and it is those who have had to pay the € 11 more for digital Smart cards satellite without which they cannot receive the Rai signal due to digital terrestrial updates.