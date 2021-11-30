Some rumors bring fans’ attention back to Pokémon Legends: Arceus

While all the spotlights are on Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, the new remakes released less than two weeks, some emerge on the web rumor on Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In fact, even this title is not far away: the release date is set for January 28 next year. On Reddit, the user Purple-Inspection787 reported an alleged leak released anonymously on 4chan.

According to the leaker, we will soon have new official news within a Direct which will arrive in mid-December and which will be the last before the release of the title. After that we will only have some shorter and less substantial trailers, as happened with the remakes of Diamond and Pearl.

The user then reveals some unprecedented forms Hisui which claims to be present in the game:

A counterpart of Raichu, similar to the phantom Gorochu that fans have been waiting to see for a long time

New form of Electrode based on the look of the old Poké Balls

A Hisui form of Goodra which does not reveal the appearance

Hisui form of Sneasel, who will be the one with whom we will climb the mountains, equipped with long claws for digging into rock walls

Evolution of Dunsparce that will finally make him Dragon-type

Hisui form of Komala that will adapt to the swampy environment, with its trunk becoming a large wooden hammer

Finally he talks about the plot of the title; as we already know, at first we will join the Research Team and carry out various missions. The leaker claims that there will be no rivals and villains typical of the Pokémon games we are used to. The city of Memorides it will also be very important, together with Dialga, Palkia and Giratina. There final battle it will then be similar to the battle with Eternatus in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Another rumor regarding the storyline of Pokémon Arceus Legends comes from Nihilego Khu on Twitter. The user declares that he has already reached the story chapter of the post-game and that the latter is developed quite well. Despite the title, the plot seems not to be so tied to the mysterious Pokémon Arceus according to his words.