“Some Russian forces return from the border” – Corriere.it

from Online Editorial

Germany asks the Kremlin to “withdraw its troops” deployed on the borders of Ukraine. The latest news for today, February 15th, is being updated

Diplomatic efforts continue to avoid war between Ukraine and Russia (even if, on this point, the interview with General Allen should be read: “It’s a new war, and Moscow has already started it”) and without opening a window

. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “willing to negotiate”.



Berlin urged Russia to withdraw troops from the border. The Ukrainian president made it clear that «Nord Stream 2» is «a geopolitical weapon». Chancellor Scholz, for his part, reiterated that “the entry of Kiev into NATO is not on the agenda”. And the US has moved the embassy to Lviv (here the news of yesterday, February 14).

9.30 – Baerbock: “The responsibility for the de-escalation falls on Moscow”



Berlin, awaiting the meeting between Olaf Scholz and Vladimir Putin in Moscow, reiterates its request for the withdrawal of Russian troops from the border with Ukraine. The responsibility for the de-escalation falls “clearly on Russia,” said the German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock. “The fate of an entire country and its population is currently in danger due to the gathering of Russian troops. The situation is extremely dangerous and can get worse at any moment, ”she added. Baerbock then underlined that the West must make it clear with absolute “coherence” that it takes a united stand on the side of a peaceful and secure Europe.

9.19 – The US offers Kiev loan guarantee for 1 billion dollars



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Washington will offer a billion dollar loan guarantee to Ukraine to strengthen its economic development program and commitments with the International Monetary Fund. “This action is part of the support that the United States, our allies and partners, including the G7 and international financial institutions, have given Ukraine to help protect its economy under Russian pressure in recent years,” he said. Blinken. The Biden administration has assured that this offer will strengthen Ukraine’s ability “to guarantee the economic stability, growth and prosperity of its people in the face of Russia’s destabilizing behavior.” Between 2014 and 2016, the US has already issued three sovereign loan guarantees to Ukraine worth $ 1 billion. In this regard, Blinken recalled that the United States has provided Ukraine with over $ 2 billion in development aid since 2014.

9.18 – Moscow: “Some forces at the border return to base”



Some of the Russian forces deployed for weeks for military exercises near the Ukrainian border are returning to their bases. This was reported by the Moscow Ministry of Defense, quoted by the Tax. “The units of the southern and western military districts that have completed their tasks, have already begun to load the means of rail and road transport and will begin to return to their barracks today,” announced the spokesman of the ministry, Igor Konashenkov, at the Russian news agencies. “As the combat training measures draw to a close, the troops, as always, will carry out combined marches to their permanent bases.”

8.46 – From the European Parliament go-ahead for a loan of 1.2 billion



Green light from the Eurochamber with urgent procedure for the decision of the EU Commission to allocate a loan of 1.2 billion euros to help Ukraine “cover its external financing needs for the year 2022”, explains the text. According to the report approved by the European Parliament – with 598 votes in favor, 53 against and 43 abstentions – the loan is necessary since “the growing geopolitical tensions on the border with Russia have had significant repercussions on the confidence of foreign investors, since mid-November 2021 in fact the national currency has lost 9% of its value against the dollar ».

8.42 – Bolsonaro also arrives in Moscow, but looking for business



Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Moscow today, in the midst of tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. The Brazilian president will see the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin tomorrow, in a meeting that will mainly have commercial themes: «President Putin has invited me. Brazil is largely dependent on the fertilizers of Russia, Belarus “, he said, adding that he will also bring with him” a group of ministers who will deal with issues such as energy, defense and agriculture “. The spokesman for the Russian presidency, Dmitri Peskov, explained yesterday that Putin awaits him “with impatience” and that he intends to deal with an “intense” bilateral relationship, but also “to exchange views on the hottest issues on the world agenda”, a clear allusion to the conflict over Ukraine. Even if Bolsonaro, on the subject, has limited himself to saying that he prays to God “that peace reigns in the world”. According to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, the issue will be discussed with Putin and also with a group of Russian businessmen with whom Bolsonaro and some members of his entourage will meet tomorrow in Moscow, where the Brazilian president will also be received by the authorities of the Duma, the lower house of parliament.

8.29 – Blinken: “Moscow could act soon, diplomacy is open”



Washington raises the alarm over the risk of a Russian attack on Ukraine this week. “We are deeply concerned that Russia may take action against Ukraine already this week,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the television station. France24. “Everything we see in terms of the deployment of Russian forces around Ukraine leads us to this conclusion.” “The road to diplomacy remains open”, however, he stressed. “We are doing everything possible to convince Russia that it should take the path of diplomacy, the path of dialogue to resolve all existing differences peacefully.”

8.28 – For the British Foreign Ministry, the Russian invasion is still “highly probable”



Putin has not yet decided whether to invade, but an invasion is still “very likely” and that Russian troops are capable of attacking “imminently”. He told it to Sky News British Foreign Minister Liz Truss. British intelligence suggests that Vladimir Putin has not yet decided whether or not to invade Ukraine, she said. Putin “can still change his mind,” said Truss and urged the Russian president to “take a step back from the abyss”, stressing that the United Kingdom is currently “preparing for the worst”.

8.20 am – Guterres (UN): “Deeply concerned about the growing tensions”. Yesterday talks with the ministers of Moscow and Kiev



The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, said he was “deeply concerned” by the growing tensions and speculations about a potential military conflict in Europe. “The price of human suffering, destruction and damage to European and global security would be too high,” he said. Guterres reported having spoke yesterday with the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine to whom he reiterated that there is no alternative to diplomacy, asked for the intensification of diplomatic efforts and offered UN support.

7.50 am – Berlin urges Moscow to “withdraw troops” from the border



The German government once again invites Moscow to “withdraw its troops” from the areas bordering Ukraine: the request comes through the Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbockin the hours in which the chancellor Olaf Scholz is preparing to arrive in Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin. Baerbock points out that “the situation is particularly dangerous and could escalate at any moment”; therefore “we must exploit all the opportunities for dialogue to reach a peaceful solution”, added the minister according to whom the responsibility for de-escalation lies “obviously” with Russia and “it is up to Moscow to withdraw its troops”.



