Some secrets of the Solar System will be revealed by the asteroid Ryugu

Astronomical science is making great strides, and sensational new discoveries are coming from the most unexpected places. We have discovered, for example, that water could have come to Earth thanks to asteroids. And just from a asteroid, that is called Ryugu, they might arrive new insights into the early days of our solar system.









The Ryugu asteroid and the Hayabusa mission

Its official name is Asteroid (162173) Ryugu, and some parts of it were brought to Earth just over a year ago, thanks to the Japanese mission Hayabusa 2. Scientists have published some of the findings based on research on these asteroid samples in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy.

The Hayabusa mission lasted for eighteen months, from June 2018 to November 2019. It revolved around the asteroid, which has a shape similar to that of a top, collecting images and above all samples to be brought back to Earth.

The rock material was collected during two difficult landings, at two different points on the asteroid and at different depths. During the first landing, the surface sand, near the equator line. During the second, a crater, to collect internal material not exposed to space winds.

In total, 5.5 grams of rock and earth material was collected – the equivalent of a teaspoon. All the individual specks of dust have been studied individually on Earth.

Ryugu is a C-type asteroid, black and rocky celestial bodies rich in carbon and water. They inhabit our slice of space since the birth of the Solar System, without ever losing their original composition.

The Hyabusa mission set out to find the link between these asteroids and the remnants of asteroids we found on Earth and who are called Chondriti. Are asteroids C really the mother bodies from which our Chondrites broke off?

Important new discoveries

The first surprise came from density of the collected material: very low, about 1,300kg per cubic meter. While it is normal to have many gaps in the central asteroid, which is made up of hundreds of space objects that have merged into space, it is not normal in the materials brought back to Earth, because the gaps should have collapsed.

However, asteroids that crashed to Earth millions of years ago, detaching themselves from a larger mother body, do not have this porosity problem: there must therefore have been a second important additional event which made them denser.

The fact that Ryugu is denser means that he has retained one component of carbonaceous material that the asteroids that fell to Earth have lost and that we have never been able to analyze.

Thanks to the spectroscopy, on Ryugu the particles that are the ingredients to make up the water: OH, a hydroxide. Elements were also found that could come from ammonium-containing clay minerals or nitrogen-rich organic material, and an iron-rich speck of dust.