Some signs point to Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 being delayed beyond 2022

The world of video games is becoming more complex, so it is common for many titles to be announced without a specific date or, in the best of cases, only a launch window. This is mainly because studios make a rough estimate of when development might be finished, but there can always be issues (whether internal or external), causing games to be delayed in the end.

This is precisely what we will talk about today. From Screenrant they have shared a couple of signs that would point to a possible delay in Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. These are the details that have been shared:

The announcement of the new deliveries of Pokémon : As you know, Pokémon Scarlet and Purple were announced during the last Pokémon Presents, confirming the first title of the 9th generation for “late 2022”. However, some Zelda fans are concerned that Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is also planned for that release window. The exact date for either is still unknown, but it seems unlikely that both titles will go on sale together. . However, it should be remembered that many Pokémon titles have been released in November, so the new installment of Zelda could be released in December to take advantage of the Christmas pull. Be that as it may, this is just speculation and nothing is confirmed.

: As you know, Pokémon Scarlet and Purple were announced during the last Pokémon Presents, confirming the first title of the 9th generation for “late 2022”. However, some Zelda fans are concerned that Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is also planned for that release window. The exact date for either is still unknown, but it seems unlikely that both titles will go on sale together. . However, it should be remembered that many Pokémon titles have been released in November, so the new installment of Zelda could be released in December to take advantage of the Christmas pull. Be that as it may, this is just speculation and nothing is confirmed. Nintendo’s own calendar: Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 could have been delayed simply because there isn’t enough room for it in the year. The company generally only releases one big game a month (although there are always exceptions), and other games could displace the sequel to Breath of the Wild. It should be remembered that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (September), Pokémon Scarlet and Purple (presumably in November), Bayonetta 3 and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope have been confirmed. And all this without counting the possible surprises that are saved. This has led many fans to wonder if the Japanese company really has enough room to launch it this year.

Be that as it may, until otherwise stated, the game is still scheduled to release sometime later this year. Of course, there is always the possibility that something unexpected will happen, or that complications from the pandemic will resurface, leading to delays in development and distribution.

However, as is often said, there is no harm in the world and if it is finally delayed, it will surely mean that its developers are working hard to correct errors, improve features and make Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 the best title possible. Or put another way, and as Shigeru Miyamoto would say: “A late game can eventually be good, but a rushed game is always bad.” Cyberpunk 2077 and Battlefield 2042 are proof of this, so there will be no choice but to be patient until its final official date is announced.

What do you think? Do you think it will end up being released in 2022 or will it be delayed to 2023? Let us know in the comments!

Via.