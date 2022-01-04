some sponsors leave the program

Escape from the Big Brother Vip 2021. As reported by many viewers on Twitter, some sponsors have decided to abandon the Canale 5 reality show. In these hours the competitors have been invited by the authors to remove from the most spied on house in Italy some products used by Vipponi in these long five months of imprisonment.

Several companies – active in the fields of nutrition, cleaning and personal hygiene, clothing and make-up – have in fact decided to say goodbye to the program led by the journalist Alfonso Signorini. The reason for this decision? At the moment the matter is unclear.

According to some, the brands would have decided to tear off the contract with the production of GF Vip because they are not happy with some situations. Disrespectful phrases and overly aggressive behaviors would not have liked some well-known Italian brands. According to others, however, there would have been a simple turnover of products.

What will the truth be? Waiting for any clarifications, Alfonso Signorini and his team of authors are enjoying themselves the success of the last episode of Big Brother Vip. The 31st appointment with the Mediaset broadcast won the evening of TV ratings on Monday 3 January.

The ratings of Big Brother Vip 2021

The show was followed by three and a half million viewers with a 21.1% share. Big Brother Vip beat the Rai Uno film Mary Poppins Returns with Emily Blunt which stopped at 18.11% share. Alfonso Signorini’s format will go on until mid-March.

Like last year, the sixth edition of the reality show has also been extended: initially it was supposed to close its doors in December. Among the last competitors to enter Kabir Bedi: for the Indian actor, best known for the role of Sandokan. At the moment, the entry of Delia Duran, “wife” of Alex Belli, is uncertain.

Before the arrival of spring Manuel Bortuzzo he will leave the GF Vip for some health problems while for days there has been talk of a probable retirement of Gianmaria Antinfolfi, Soleil Sorge and Miriana Trevisan.