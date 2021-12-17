Health

“Some still don’t believe in the disease despite being intubated”

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read





The infections caused by the new omicron variant continue to rise throughout Italy and hospital admissions are also increasing. The cameras of “Straight and Reverse” entered the wards of the Padua hospital, where many of the patients hospitalized for Covid are not vaccinated: “The sub-intensive care has been full for days now – explains the doctor of the ward. Andrea Vianello – 14 patients are not vaccinated and 2 are vaccinated “.

“There are patients who, despite having been intubated – continues Vianello -, continue to deny the existence of the diseaseThus, the correspondent of the program Network 4 tried to talk to one of them: “I was skeptical about the vaccine and I didn’t get vaccinated – says a 41-year-old patient – I was sedated and then in intensive care, according to I was close to … I did not imagine that Covid was like this , also because I have always been a healthy person “. And he concludes: “I’ve already booked the vaccine, my appeal is this: to believe exclusively in science and vaccines “.



Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Netflix for Fitness is only from Fitnfun, the specialists of courses in Valle d’Aosta

November 15, 2021

Spice of Egyptian origin recalled for the presence of pesticides

2 weeks ago

Photo from a bodybuilding contest

10 hours ago

Pharmacies will deliver flu vaccines to doctors – Lombardy

November 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button