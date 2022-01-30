some symptoms may affect the feet

Signs of high cholesterol can be seen in the feet. If you have these kinds of problems, beware. Let’s see all the details.

The high cholesterol it is a problem that affects many people around the world. It could be a genetic predisposition, the intake of some drugs, but also a completely incorrect behavior and diet. In fact, cholesterol is a fat that is deposited in the arteries. If one part of this fat is essential for our body, there is another that is harmful. This is called bad cholesterol.

If the bad cholesterol exceeds certain values, it means that there is too much fat in the arteries and that the blood is not able to circulate as it should. This can lead to very serious consequences such as thrombosis, heart attacks and strokes. A study from the United Kingdom on this subject has established that some signs can be seen in the feet.

So what must have been a symptom-free disorder, and this made it even more dangerous, could be easily spotted simply by looking at our toes. But let’s see in detail what could happen.

High cholesterol: some signs that show up in the feet

Healthline said some symptoms can be felt especially in the legs and feet when suffering from high levels of “bad” blood cholesterol. In particular, symptoms may focus on the toes, even when resting. Here are what these signs are:

Burning sensation in the toes;

Toes turning blue

Very thick toenails.

If you notice these signs it is almost certainly a serious enough situation for which you must contact your doctor as soon as possible and then follow all his indications, from the tests to be done to the therapy to be followed.

But there are also other signs involving the legs and feet. For example, you may feel a temperature difference towards the end, even in one leg. Or you may have particularly pale legs and your hair will struggle to grow.

Fortunately, if taken in time, this symptomatology and this disorder can recede. You can take drugs, intervene surgically, in lifestyle and nutrition. Health is essential and a high level of cholesterol can cause serious problems, even life-threatening. So, do all the necessary investigations, always listen to your body and the instructions of your doctor.