It is known that having a healthy and balanced diet is an important thing. Unhealthy foods should be avoided and those that are good for health should be preferred instead. Furthermore, it would be important to have a varied diet, which provides all the nutrients necessary for the proper functioning of the organism.

Let us not forget, however, that diet is one thing and cures for a disease are quite another. Too often, in fact, there are those who believe they are treating diseases and even replacing drugs through the intake of certain nutrients.

This is behavior that could lead to unwanted effects. In particular, today we are focusing on some products in particular, which according to experts have no miraculous effects at all. As we will see, some take them instead of drugs but they could have very serious consequences.

That’s what it is about

Today we are delving into the topic of food supplements. As the Istituto Superiore di Sanità reminds us, they are products that serve to supplement the diet and that provide concentrated nutrients. They can in particular provide a high dose of vitamins and minerals.

This type of product is generally sold in tablets, sachets, or sometimes in capsules. In general, they would be used to improve health by providing nutrients that we may be lacking.

Food supplements are regulated by the Ministry of Health and in fact when you decide to put one on sale you must notify the Ministry. It will assess the compliance of the product with the legislation. Furthermore, the Ministry has issued guidelines that define the constraints to which supplements must comply. In this regard, for example, the ISS reminds us that vitamin and mineral salt supplements have a maximum intake limit that they can guarantee.

Obviously, in order to be marketed, these products must pass some tests, in particular they must prove that they are safe. Supplements are considered food products, so it is essential to know that they do not have any therapeutic or disease prevention properties at all. This is a fundamental point, because it is wrong to think that these products replace a drug treatment.

In fact, if you suffer from a disease, it is the doctor who decides which treatment should be followed and which drugs should be taken. Making your own decision to take food supplements as a cure is a behavior that could be ineffective, and in some cases dangerous.

