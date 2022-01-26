some tenants celebrate because it is worth 4 years of lease

At this time of severe crisis for the country, many find themselves in economic difficulties. But here is a very useful and concrete bonus.

In addition to the Covid tragedy, there is also the serious inflationary situation that is making life really difficult for many. There is talk of real energy poverty. For many families, a bonus like the rent one can be a real help. This is a bonus that goes to help those who rent a house. But it can also be applied to the rental of a single room. The bonus is designed to allow young people to leave the family unit. In fact, with the job insecurity that grips young Italians, thinking about starting a family and renting a house becomes increasingly difficult. Let’s see this bonus and what stakes are foreseen to be able to take advantage of it. You must be within 31 years of age.

Stakes and terms

This is definitely the first stake in this bonus designed for young people. The bonus does not cover the first three years of the contract like last year but a full 4 years of the lease. Income must not exceed € 15493.71. This is the stake as regards the income of those who must benefit from this bonus. Therefore the tenant must be within a certain age and income range. The bonus is actually a personal income tax deduction which is essentially worth 20% of the rent. Obviously, however, this deduction has a maximum ceiling. This cap is set at € 2000. Slightly less than last year. This bonus has been extended for the whole of 2022 and consequently it can also be used this year.

But there is also the bonus related to the mortgage for young people.

With these interventions, the government tries to offer help to increasingly precarious young people.