Thanks to this food we have the possibility to prepare delicious desserts, to season and give an extra touch to the dishes we prepare. In fact, butter is a very versatile food in the kitchen and as with any other food, it should not be abused.

Some think it’s bad for your health but here’s the truth about this food we often have in the fridge.

Some scientific studies and smear campaigns, in the past, have dictated not entirely truthful news about the consumption of butter, proposing the consumption of unhealthy chemical foods as an alternative.

Many people think that butter makes you fat, that it increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, that it contains a lot of cholesterol and increases the risk of cancer.

Here are some clarifications made on the matter by Assolatte.

Butter makes you fat

This statement is not entirely true.

Butter, like many others, is an excellent food and should be introduced into a healthy and balanced diet.

As we know this food is rich in fat, for this reason the recommended daily dose and to be consumed is ten grams.

Increase in cardiovascular diseases

Consumption of butter is thought to cause an increase in cardiovascular disease.

This news is false. Some studies have claimed that introducing dairy products into one’s diet helps to stave off this risk.

Cholesterol in butter

Butter contains 250 grams of cholesterol per 100 grams of product consumed, which represents the maximum amount of cholesterol we can absorb per day. If we consume the daily dose of 10 grams every day we will not encounter cholesterol problems.

Butter causes cancer

This news spread particularly in the Second World War, and was supported by some studies at that time. Butter does not cause cancer, this is what is published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

This food contains vitamin D, CLA and calcium, elements that can protect our body from cancer, especially breast cancer.

Why eat butter

All dairy products including butter contain calcium and therefore favor the lipolysis process, i.e. they contribute to the decrease of fat mass in the body.

Butter also contains vitamin A, which defends the thyroid and adrenal glands.

In butter there is lecithin which regulates the absorption of cholesterol and fats.