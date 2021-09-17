Some treasures from Sylvester Stallone’s films are up for auction

Sylvester Stallone’s career has evolved incredibly over the decades, constantly allowing him to reach sky-high heights at the box office. Today he is an excellent actor, screenwriter, director and film producer who, in his spare time, also dabbles in painting.

A real artist who has long since shrugged off the image of the fitness actor who is only good at shooting people on set. He was able to leave room for his own sensitivity, which paid off in an incredible way. He has been able to reinvent himself, going from “Rocky”, “Rambo”, “Cobra”, “Tango & Cash” and “Demolition Man” to “Cop Land”, “Creed”, “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Suicide Squad”. It boasts three Oscar nominations, a Golden Globe and a David di Donatello on the showcase. Many of his films have become real cult, almost instantly. It is therefore not surprising the great appeal generated by the auctioning of some treasures of the sets he frequented in past years.

Stallone’s treasure up for auction

deepening





Loading... Advertisements The best films to see in September 2021. PHOTOS

The auction house Julien’s Auctions it will host numerous props related to films of the “Italian stallion”. Memorabilia from the private collection of the actor, screenwriter and director. The auction will have the following name “Property from the Life and Career of Sylvester Stallone“.

Here are the films and franchises of which various props will be auctioned:

Rocky The expendables Rambo Cliffhanger – The ultimate challenge Demolition Man The Specialist Escape Plan Assassins Dredd – I am the law Cop Land

Sylvester Stallone, future projects

Sylvester Stallone continues to be incredibly active and prolific in both writing and acting. In August 2022 we will see him again at the cinema and this time his face will be well recognizable, not like in “Suicide Squad”. The film in question is “Samaritan”, Based on the comic by Bragi F. Schut Jr. and Marc-Oliver Frisch. The plot features an aging superhero as the protagonist, who has preferred to hide from society for the past 20 years. However, a young woman discovers his true identity and tries to convince him to return to action, so as to face a new threat.

The fourth chapter of “The expendables“. The franchise seemed to be able to run aground and, at a certain stage, continue without Stallone, giving more space to Statham. However, every problem seems to have been overcome and the saga will return to the room. Lionsgate and Millennium Media side by side for this quadrilogy, which will see new additions to the original cast: