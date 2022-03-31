Some truths about the illegal migration of Cubans › To think in QR mode › Granma

Human migrations date from time immemorial. So much so, that many theories suggest that, thanks to them, it was possible to populate various regions of the planet.

Although the reasons for emigrating are diverse, they are generally due to the search for better living conditions. That is why wars, extreme poverty or the complexity of the economic environment, individual or social, are triggers of this phenomenon.

Although there are efforts at the global level that promote legal and orderly migration, and that the guarantees and rights of those who make this decision are recognized and respected, regardless of their legal status, we are still a long way from achieving it.

There is no consensus on this matter and, therefore, irregular and disorderly migration is today a latent problem, whose solution is not yet on the horizon.

CUBA, AN EXCEPTIONAL CASE?

Faced with the right of people to migrate, our country has gradually succeeded in ordering current legislation. Cubans can travel to any part of the world, if they comply, logically, with the regulations established by other nations.

But, what makes Cuba an exceptional case in terms of migration? The answer is well known. For decades, in their eagerness to destabilize the revolutionary process, build the myth of its “inefficiency” in terms of the standard of living it offers the people, and create the idea in the world that this is a country in decline, the successive governments of the United States have hindered the legal channels for the emigration of Cubans to that nation.

On the other hand, they promote special regulations for those born on the island, thus stimulating both the illegal departure of Cubans and their attempt to reach that nation through the dangerous routes that involve several countries on the continent.

The reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the US and Cuba, during the mandate of Barack Obama, and the reopening of its Embassy in Havana, gave a certain change of color to the matter, even though the number of visas agreed upon was never reached. However, the government of Donald Trump reversed everything that had been achieved, going so far as to suspend consular services and force Cubans to travel to other countries to apply for their visa.

His successor, Joe Biden, has maintained the line of action regarding Cuba, and although he recently announced that certain procedures would be resumed at the Embassy, ​​it does not seem that things will change much.

Such circumstances, together with the economic difficulties generated by the terrible pandemic-reinforced blockade duet, stimulated the departure of thousands of Cubans from the country who, although they leave the archipelago legally, once in the country-stopover, they become migrants. illegal in order to get to the usa uu.

AT THE MERCY OF EXTORTION AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Since the triumph of the Revolution in 1959, Cuba has emerged as a pillar in the fight for the eradication of human trafficking. It is a crime severely punished in the Greater Antilles, while in much of the world it is still a very profitable business and, of course, irregular migrants immediately become a highly vulnerable group.

Although it is sad to admit it, dissimilar networks dedicated to the trafficking of human beings operate in our continent. Perhaps the best-known figures within this dark network are the so-called coyotes, whose function is basically to outwit or bribe the authorities, and to lead migrants through border crossings.

These groups, outside of any law, move exclusively for monetary interests, without any commitment to the people they lead. Hence, if they find themselves lost, they are capable of abandoning, surrendering and, in the worst case, but not less frequently, murdering their companions.

Therefore, once the transit route begins illegal, are those the people in whose hands it is inour compatriots find. Have the Cubans been swindled, intimidated, have suffered from rape to other physical attacks, have been threatened and some killed? Yes. That is the risk that they run, and it is, many times, the high price they pay.

THE JOURNEY COST. WHERE DOES THE MONEY COME FROM?

It’s amazing how the obsession to “leave” robs people of common sense. Logically, a journey of this magnitude needs financial support, since it begins with the request for the necessary documentation, goes through the purchase of the ticket and then, of course, the payment to those who guide the transit.

To pay for the project, there are those who sell everything, they get rid of practically all their belongings, often at lower prices, to save time. As there is no certainty of completing the trip, not a few have found themselves in the difficult situation of returning and having, literally, nothing.

On the other hand, given the impossibility of legally claiming their relatives, Cubans residing abroad assume the cost of a trip that is, clearly, uncertain.

The amount of money, in turn, determines the conditions of the journey. For this reason, some have better guarantees of transportation, food, even accommodation; while others must face, for example, the real possibility of dying swallowed by the Darién jungle in Panama.

The truth is that, whatever the amount, I don’t think I’ll ever pay the value of life.

CUBA ALWAYS IN HEADLINES

The migratory issue does not escape the constant media attack that our country is subjected to. That is the reason why, although thousands of Latin Americans undertake the same journey every day, they do not monopolize the headlines that Cubans do.

As expected, none of these titles begins by saying, for example: “Unilateral measures of the United States encourage the illegal migration of Cubans.” Of course not.

The most common, sensationalist and malicious ones are focused in ways such as: «Cubans flee desperately due to the prevailing situation on the Island», or «Cubans prefer to be swallowed by the Darien before continuing to live in their country».

This serves to understand that nothing escapes manipulation when it comes to our country, and that always, whatever the causes of a problem, blaming the socialist system or the Revolutionary Government will be the preferred hypothesis.

TO EMIGRATE OR NOT TO EMIGRATE?

It would be naive and false to deny that Cuba is currently experiencing a complex situation. Undoubtedly, the necessary battle against the pandemic, exacerbated by a policy as criminal as the blockade, prevented the achievement of objectives aimed at giving the Cuban economy a new lease of life.

However, it is very unfair to say that this has happened due to the inability of the Government, or due to a lack of political will and efforts to move forward. It is also uncertain that a critical situation exists in Cuba, to the point that it forces its citizens to flee, in the same way that those who flee, for example, from a war conflict do.

Inflation, yes, speculation with prices, shortages, all of this is real, as is the fact that the essential basic services for the people never stopped, that the regulated family basket was never distributed equitably, that the no hospital was closed, that there were no massive layoffs, that the private sector was protected from the bankruptcy of its businesses, that it has been vaccinated, at no cost to the people.

The decision to leave, even at the risk of life, is individual, responds to the free will of each person. Everyone has their reasons for it and no one intends to question them.

It is worth noting that this Island does not close its doors to its children; therefore, those who decide to return can do so.

Some have told their story. Others will never have the courage to narrate what they have experienced, and those who arrive will rarely speak of the dark side of their journey.

Above all that there is a reality. Sometimes, what seems little to some, can be the greatest of riches for others. Some pursue the American dream, while, for the vast majority, Cuba is the greatest of dreams.

IN CONTEXT:

USA fails to comply with its legal obligation to grant no less than 20,000 visas per year, imposes the burden of the brutal economic blockade and pressures governments in the region to require transit visas for Cuban migrants and travelers.

The Cuban side has repeatedly warned the US government of its responsibility – which it has unilaterally and unjustifiably failed to comply with since 2017 – to facilitate regular, safe and orderly emigration.

The United States has been exerting pressure on governments in the region for weeks to take action against the Cuban traveler, in a cynical effort to close the doors to the emigration that it has stimulated for decades.

In its eagerness to use the Cuban population as a “hostage of its hegemonic ambition”, the US violates the human rights of our citizens and maintains a destabilizing policy against Cuba that violates International Law.

SOURCE: Twitter of Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs